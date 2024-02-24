Combine Pickle Juice And Tahini For An Easy 2-Ingredient Veggie Dip

Move aside, hummus, there's a new vegetable dip in town. While even simple hummus recipes require a bit of finesse to master both texture and taste, we have the perfect answer for those with lesser culinary proclivities: Mix tahini sauce and leftover pickle juice. If the combination sounds suspicious, trust us on this one.

The creamy dip offers just enough of a nutty bite that can turn any spread of sliced vegetables and toasted pieces of pita bread into a snack that is difficult to walk away from. The best part? Making this dip couldn't be easier.

Whisk equal parts of tahini and liquid from a pickle jar. Add more liquid if you prefer a thinner consistency, or go heavier on the tahini if you'd like a creamier texture. Tahini's nuttiness matched with the punchiness of the pickle juice makes for a dressing that feels like a cheat code for healthy eating. After trying this dip once, you may find yourself slathering it onto sandwiches and burger patties or even using drizzles on top of your next rice bowls, favorite salad recipes, and grilled proteins hot off the grill.