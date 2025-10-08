The Everyday Kitchen Appliance That Used To Be Fatally Toxic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're not an anxious person, you probably don't spend a lot of time worrying about kitchen safety protocols or pondering how dangerous your kitchen appliances are. The truth is, most appliances are incredibly safe thanks to a long history of hard work done by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Appliance malfunctions are rare, especially if you read the appliance manual and know how to use it properly. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case in the 1800s and the turn of the century, when households began using the earliest iterations of many kitchen appliances we still have today.

Before refrigeration was invented, people used to store food in underground cellars or bogs, or in larders or iceboxes with blocks of ice. So in 1913, when electric refrigerators were introduced to common households, it was a delightful novelty and a life-changing modern invention. And while electric refrigeration was a stunning feat of genius engineering, it was also incredibly dangerous.

Mass production of home refrigeration systems relied on the use of a self-contained compressor installed in an icebox. The vapor compression process used a combination of ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and methyl chloride, which meant that if the refrigeration system was damaged or developed a leak, it would release deadly toxic gases into the home. In the 1930s, refrigerator manufacturers commissioned the development of a safer refrigerant. This led to the creation of Freon, a non-toxic refrigerant gas, a boon for modern refrigeration safety.