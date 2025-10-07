10 Cabernet Sauvignon Wines To Sip This Fall

As the weather cools down, certain styles of wine come out of their summer hiding spots and shine proudly once again. As someone who prefers lighter styles of red wines, the creeping chill of autumn is the perfect nudge I need to make room for more robust options, too. Cabernet sauvignon is a classic choice when it comes to bolder red wines, and there are countless regions around the world that have perfected its iconic characteristics. Depending on its environment, it can have a strong, rugged character or display a riper, sometimes jammy palate.

To set you up for the cooler months, I've put together a list of some excellent cabernet sauvignon wines to add to your autumn repertoire. With knowledge gained from my studies as a Certified Specialist of Wine, travels to various wine regions, and bottles sampled, I'm confident that these wines will accompany you into winter, and perhaps beyond. Whether you're sipping them while snuggling on a couch in front of a roaring fire or pairing them with a hearty stew, they'll capture the essence of the season.