10 Cabernet Sauvignon Wines To Sip This Fall
As the weather cools down, certain styles of wine come out of their summer hiding spots and shine proudly once again. As someone who prefers lighter styles of red wines, the creeping chill of autumn is the perfect nudge I need to make room for more robust options, too. Cabernet sauvignon is a classic choice when it comes to bolder red wines, and there are countless regions around the world that have perfected its iconic characteristics. Depending on its environment, it can have a strong, rugged character or display a riper, sometimes jammy palate.
To set you up for the cooler months, I've put together a list of some excellent cabernet sauvignon wines to add to your autumn repertoire. With knowledge gained from my studies as a Certified Specialist of Wine, travels to various wine regions, and bottles sampled, I'm confident that these wines will accompany you into winter, and perhaps beyond. Whether you're sipping them while snuggling on a couch in front of a roaring fire or pairing them with a hearty stew, they'll capture the essence of the season.
Pine Ridge Vineyards - Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley is an indisputable source of iconic cabernet sauvignon wines, so you're in for a treat when you pick up a bottle by Pine Ridge Vineyards. The estate has been around since 1978, when the first cabernet vines were planted. It's now certified by Napa Green for its sustainability efforts, highlighting the winery's commitment to preserving its environment.
Pine Ridge Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon includes a blend of grapes from several estate vineyards, offering a broad view of Napa's diversity, all while coming together cohesively in the bottle. Additionally, some of the fruit is purchased from growers in the area, bringing together a range of viticultural practices and individual touches. Warm baking spices are displayed on the palate, along with ripe fruits brimming with sweetness. Notes of maraschino cherry, blueberry, and blackberry mingle with hints of cacao and spice. Tannins add structure while the subtle acidity brings a welcome juiciness.
Let your cooking be inspired by the sweet fruit aromas, such as by pairing a cut of pork with a stewed berry sauce. As expected for Napa, the alcohol content is high (15.5%), so whether you're cooking up a storm or not, you may want to have some snacks on hand.
Santa Carolina - Reserva de Familia Cabernet Sauvignon
Firmly established near Santiago, Chile, for the past century and a half, Santa Carolina is revered as one of the country's oldest wineries. Over the years, it has carved out its identity in the Chilean landscape, appreciated both locally and internationally as a source of reliable wines. The winery produces several ranges, including Reserva de Familia, a blend first created over 100 years ago by the founder, which continues to be produced, upholding his legacy. As the first Chilean wine to be recognized internationally, the line of wines continues to succeed.
Reserva de Familia cabernet sauvignon is an excellent choice for Chilean wine lovers and those less familiar with the country's wines. It contains a tiny percentage of merlot for balance and freshness, but it primarily showcases cabernet from the Maipo Valley. With an elegant and structured palate, this wine contains notes of ripe cherry and blueberry, along with an herbal background. It features subtle hints of thyme, sage, and rosemary. A touch of graphite adds a rugged kick and savory finish that's incredibly pleasant in the glass. This charming cabernet sauvignon is delightful paired with grilled vegetables, stews, or heartier flavors like lamb or sheep's cheese.
Mascota Vineyards - Unánime Signature Cabernet Sauvignon
Next door in Argentina, bold red wines reign. Although malbec is the local sweetheart, there are plenty of fantastic examples of cabernet sauvignon to experiment with. Thanks to the plentiful hours of sunshine and heat throughout the growing season, the fruit can fully ripen and express its potential. Unánime is a line of quality wines from Mascota Vineyards in the Uco Valley. The region sits at a higher altitude, offering wider diurnal temperature ranges between daytime and nighttime, which helps the fruit ripen while retaining its freshness.
Unánime Signature cabernet sauvignon highlights this balance, with concentrated aromas in the glass. Notes of ripe red fruits and subtle hints of dark berries are present, complemented by tannins that give the wine structure. Time spent aging in French oak barrels adds to the elegant character, while chocolate and tobacco components add depth. Pair it with an Argentinian favorite, grilled steak, for a seamless match that brings plenty of value to the table.
Passing Time - Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon
Washington state is increasingly praised for its excellent cabernet sauvignon, ranging from great values to pricier, unique finds. Passing Time focuses more on the latter market, with a small but exceptional lineup of bottles. The winery has unlikely founders — two former NFL quarterbacks — who started the business with the goal of showcasing Washington wines to the world. With a stellar team in the vineyards and cellar, the first release in 2015 was cabernet sauvignon.
Currently, the 2022 Walla Walla cabernet sauvignon is available for purchase. Made with cabernet grapes from two nearby vineyards, the result is a true expression of the area's complexity. Dark fruits play strong in this wine, with notes of blackberry, blueberry, and black currants. Lavender and thyme infuse each sip with layers of flavor, culminating with notes of chocolate and leather for the full spectrum. This one's a splurge, but it's well worth a taste of this exciting New World wine region.
Charles Krug - Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
As such a prestigious region for cabernet sauvignon wines, Napa Valley is home to a never-ending selection of great options. Charles Krug has quite a legacy, boasting the title of the oldest winery in the area, since its foundation in the second half of the 1800s. With numerous family estates covering the vast landscape, the winery offers an excellent view of Napa's nuances.
The Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon is a great place to explore the diversity, as it's produced with grapes from five different estates in Yountville. Expect a bold fruit-forward palate, with notes of cherry, cassis, and blackberry. Oak aging brings a toasted kick and hints of brown butter, toffee, and chocolate to the glass, which mingles smoothly with the dark fruit aromas. Subtle herbs and spices add complexity and intrigue, highlighting the versatile essence of cabernet. For a taste of Napa history and an easy-to-love option that will warm you up on a chilly fall evening, Charles Krug is a reliable choice.
Yalumba - The Cigar Cabernet Sauvignon
Australia's climate is favorable for cabernet sauvignon vines, and certain regions are especially renowned. Coonawarra in South Australia is a fine example, and you'll be further pleased if you select a bottle by Yalumba. Going on almost two centuries as an Australian wine icon, the winery has played a role throughout the country's viticultural evolution. Sustainability and minimal intervention are key priorities at Yalumba, and the winery is also at the forefront of innovation and experimentation in the industry.
The Cigar cabernet sauvignon reflects these characteristics, named after the shape of terra rossa patch in the Coonawarra wine region, where stellar cab vines grow in the rich red soils. Bold fruit notes are present on the palate, with hints of cherry, blueberry, and rhubarb. The medium- to full-bodied wine is balanced with chocolate and praline aromas, as well as contrasting notes of cedar and mint that bring freshness to the glass. Serve this savory fruit forward wine with grilled meat or a mushroom burger for a hearty cooler weather fare.
Ernie Els - Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon
South Africa has both old world roots and new world innovation when it comes to its wine industry, and Ernie Els highlights some of the newer developments. Founded two decades ago in Helderberg, Stellenbosch, the winery prides itself on a quality line of wines, notably its cabernet sauvignon. Indeed, the gravel-rich vineyards are planted to be north-facing to optimize the grape's ripening (remember, this is the Southern hemisphere).
Major Series cabernet sauvignon is made with fruit grown at a higher altitude, giving it freshness and an elegant character. Deep fruit notes are present on the palate, with hints of plum, cherry, and cassis standing out. Notes of spice add interest, while a warm vanilla aroma contrasts against bold cedar. With smooth tannins and a balanced acidity, the wine culminates in a bright expression. Serve it with grilled sausage for a match that will warm you up from the inside out.
Fattoria La Lecciaia - Toscano Cabernet Sauvignon
Tuscany is well known for its indigenous red wine grape sangiovese, but it also does a stellar job with international varieties like cabernet sauvignon. Fattoria La Lecciaia incorporates a modern take in the traditional region of Montalcino, where the famous Brunello wines are produced. It has since expanded to owning other vineyards in the Montecucco area, where cabernet sauvignon and other grapes are grown.
La Lecciaia's Toscano cabernet sauvignon has a splash of sangiovese in it to highlight its Tuscan character, but the cabernet is predominant. The vineyards grow at a slight altitude above sea level, bringing some freshness to the wine. Fermented in steel and aged in Slavonian oak casks and barriques, the result is well-rounded and lively on the palate. The medium- to full-bodied wine comes to life with wild berry and plum aromas, hints of licorice and spice, and a touch of pepper.
The taste is rich and concentrated with graceful acidity, leaving the wine smooth in the glass. Bake up a hearty lasagna to pair with this savory Tuscan wine for the perfect accompaniment to a fall evening.
Château La Freynelle - Cabernet Sauvignon Bordeaux
With its origins in Bordeaux, France, it makes absolute sense to pick up a cabernet sauvignon wine from the iconic region. Here, cabernet is commonly blended with other local grapes, like merlot and cabernet franc, but you can occasionally source varietal cabernet bottles. Case in point, Château La Freynelle produces a 100% cabernet sauvignon wine that is worth seeking out. The small estate in the commune of Daignac is a family-owned winery, now under the reigns of Véronique Barthe, seven generations later.
The cabernet sauvignon wine is made with vines that are 20 years old and farmed following sustainable practices. Expect a warm and aromatic palate, brimming with black cherry and red fruits. Subtle hints of vanilla point to the oak aging, and they are complemented by spice and light toasted notes. The wine boasts complexity, while being very approachable to sip. This is an excellent pairing for a traditional roast poultry dish, a simple grilled steak, or a cheese board.
Wapisa - Cabernet Sauvignon
Mendoza, Argentina, is internationally respected for its red wines, but the smaller region of Patagonia on the southern tip is increasingly intriguing for viticulture. Wapisa is the only coastal winery in the region, and it is at the heart of the local innovations in wine. With practices like aging wines underwater in the Atlantic ocean and a dedication to sustainability, it's definitely worth exploring the winery's lineup.
The cabernet sauvignon boasts hearty dark fruit aromas, mingling fresh and jammy notes for a rich mouthfeel. Hints of eucalyptus add some lightness to the body, while a kick of black pepper infuses a touch of spice. Thanks to the coastal location, the cabernet retains an elegant structure that's enhanced by warm chocolate and coffee aromas from its time spent in oak. Try Wapisa's cabernet to discover Patagonian wine, and pair it with Patagonian lamb (or the closest alternative!) for a pairing that's meant to be.