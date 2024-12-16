The Absolute Best Type Of Cheese To Pair With Cabernet Sauvignon

Cheese and wine are ideal pairings, like margaritas and tortilla chips, but not all varieties are created equal. If you aren't a wine aficionado, you might not be aware of every type of red wine, such as cabernet sauvignon. And even if a glass of cab is your go-to booze to relax after a long day, you might want to know about the best type of cheese to pair with this red wine. So to make the most of your next charcuterie board, we spoke with John Montez, training and curriculum manager at Murray's Cheese, which has stores across the country.

"Cabernet sauvignon is a wonderful wine for pairing with aged goat's milk cheeses," Montez says. "An aged goat gouda or Providence from Goat Lady Dairy are a couple of my favorites." There's a few reasons why goat cheese pairs well with a bold red wine like cabernet sauvignon. "Every wine has its soft sides and its harsh sides, and a good pairing should highlight the soft sides," Montez explains. "The soft sides of a Cabernet Sauvignon are its black fruit aromas and aromatic sweetness coming from the oak typically used to age the wine. ... Aged goat's milk cheeses work here because the salt is more concentrated, so it brings out the fruity notes like sprinkling salt on a piece of watermelon."

