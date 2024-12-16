The Absolute Best Type Of Cheese To Pair With Cabernet Sauvignon
Cheese and wine are ideal pairings, like margaritas and tortilla chips, but not all varieties are created equal. If you aren't a wine aficionado, you might not be aware of every type of red wine, such as cabernet sauvignon. And even if a glass of cab is your go-to booze to relax after a long day, you might want to know about the best type of cheese to pair with this red wine. So to make the most of your next charcuterie board, we spoke with John Montez, training and curriculum manager at Murray's Cheese, which has stores across the country.
"Cabernet sauvignon is a wonderful wine for pairing with aged goat's milk cheeses," Montez says. "An aged goat gouda or Providence from Goat Lady Dairy are a couple of my favorites." There's a few reasons why goat cheese pairs well with a bold red wine like cabernet sauvignon. "Every wine has its soft sides and its harsh sides, and a good pairing should highlight the soft sides," Montez explains. "The soft sides of a Cabernet Sauvignon are its black fruit aromas and aromatic sweetness coming from the oak typically used to age the wine. ... Aged goat's milk cheeses work here because the salt is more concentrated, so it brings out the fruity notes like sprinkling salt on a piece of watermelon."
More cheeses that bring out cabernet sauvignon's soft side — and other foods to add to the charcuterie board
If goat cheese is not your go-to, then John Montez has another suggestion that will also bring out the soft sides of cabernet rather than its harsher-tasting tannins. "Goudas are also a low-acid style of cheese. That means that they will not be as likely to bring out the harsh tannins [as the] astringency of a cabernet sauvignon," Montez says. Gouda can be made from goat's and cow's milk, so if you find the former variety, you'll still lean into Montez's primary suggestion. Other types of cheese that pair well with the bold red wine are sharp cheddar and gorgonzola if you prefer blue cheese.
Perhaps you want some other foods to make a charcuterie board with the cheese to pair with a bottle of cabernet sauvignon. Crackers and cheese go hand in hand, so consider our garlic and herb crackers recipe, which uses rosemary and thyme, two herbs that complement cabernet. Fruits like apples and strawberries can help temper the bold wine, while cured meats like salami will add a savory note. And you can't go wrong with nuts, especially a roasted, herbed mix to complement every sip of cabernet sauvignon and bite of cheese.