Salt Doesn't Technically Expire, But Here's When You Should Throw It Out

Some products, such as salt, have puzzling expiration dates. Why would a mineral, which has been present on Earth for millions of years, expire? Truth is, salt doesn't technically ever expire, unlike other perishable products such as canned goods, which have a long-but-not-infinite shelf life. However, salt can lose its flavor and potency, and certain types of salt may also clump or change in texture over time. This is especially true for salts that contain additives such as iodine, anti-caking compounds, or other ingredients such as those used in seasoned salts. Although they won't make you sick or affect your health in any significant way, you should check the pantry for salts you may have been keeping for a few years and make sure they are still worth using. If you have to add more of a specific salt to taste, it's time to toss it.

Manufacturers will always add a "best by" date to salt, even if the product doesn't actually expire. After all, there's a reason salt has been used for millennia as a preservative to store foods for long-term use when refrigeration was not an option. Salt-curing meats, fish, and pickling vegetables are tried and true ways to use salt to add extra life to perishable products. That's because most microbes that cause foodborne illnesses cannot survive in salt.

Of course, different types of salt have different shelf lives, which depend on the source, how they are processed, and probably most importantly, how they are stored.