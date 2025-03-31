How To Store Salt To Keep It In The Best Condition

Salt is the great star in almost every meal. Its superpower is it can make bland foods like potatoes and chicken taste like gourmet meals. It just takes a pinch to boost the flavor of store-bought tomatoes; a sprinkle to bring out hidden flavors in baked goods; or an even larger quantity to rub all over a piece of meat is transformative. There are books dedicated to everything you need to know about salt, but one of the most important aspects of this treasured seasoning is how you store it. And spoiler alert, it's not in your salt shaker on the table. Salt needs to be stored in a cool, moisture-free, dark space if you want to keep it in its best condition and ready to use at a moment's notice.

Airtight containers are a salt's best friend. A canister or airtight plastic bag can keep moisture out and your salt clump-free and ready to use. You can use the old restaurant trick and add rice to your salt shaker or container to soak up any moisture. Avoid storing this container in direct sunlight; after all, salt isn't a plant or an animal. A cabinet can be the perfect spot for stashing it away, allowing you to practice the best storage methods.