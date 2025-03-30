Seasoned Salt: What It Is And What To Look For When You Buy It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever notice how almost every recipe includes the line "season with salt"? While some home cooks reach for kosher salt and others prefer fancy sea salt, there's another option you might be missing: seasoned salt.

Seasoned salt is essentially regular salt mixed with other ingredients to "season" it with extra flavors, like herbs, spices, and other tasty add-ins. A jar or even a small shaker of this can be a big time-saver in your kitchen. With just a dash, you can add depth and complexity to virtually any savory dish. Planning a cookout? Dust some on your meat before grilling. Roasting vegetables? A pinch will brighten their natural flavors. You can even jazz up your breakfast eggs or upgrade movie night popcorn with this seasoning. Regular salt simply can't compete!

One of the most popular brands is Lawry's Seasoned Salt. It was the first commercial seasoned salt to hit the market when, in 1938, Lawrence Frank made culinary history by combining salt, sugar, paprika, turmeric, onion, and garlic. While a shaker of Lawry's is a worthy addition to any pantry, it's just the beginning of what the world of seasoned salt has to offer.