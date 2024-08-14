Maldon Vs Kosher Salt: What's The Difference?

When it comes to cooking, perhaps the most important ingredient is salt. It has been used since time immemorial, not just to season and enhance flavors but to preserve food in various ways. It is important, however, to note that not all salts are created equal — there are myriad types of salt produced all over the world, each with their own shape, flavor, and texture. Beautifully shaped or colorful salts are ideal for finishing and garnishing dishes, while flaky, moister salts are great for cooking, as they will dissolve faster and more evenly.

Two of the types most commonly used in kitchens at home and in restaurants are Maldon salt and kosher salt. But how are they different, and what are the best uses for each of them? There are many differences in how they are harvested, their level of salinity, the size and shape of the crystals, and the best ways to use them, and both have their merits in the kitchen depending on your needs.