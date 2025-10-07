Imagine, if you please, the platonic ideal of hummus. Here at Tasting Table, our perfect hummus is thick and creamy without being overly dense. It's spreadable and savory, arriving flavorful yet mild on the palate. Happily, Tribe brand captures this ideal profile in a tub foodies can find at the grocery store without making a special trip to their go-to Middle Eastern restaurant. In our ranking of 13 popular store-bought hummus brands, Tribe swept the competition.

Tribe is a field pioneer, toting brand commitment to "real food made with the highest quality ingredients," as the official company website notes. "[W]hen Tribe Hummus was founded in 1993," continues the company, "a lot of people didn't know what hummus was." Tribe's plain, classic chickpea hummus showcases the power of simple ingredients prepared traditionally. In total, the ingredients lineup includes cooked chickpeas, water, ground sesame tahini, canola oil, sea salt, dried roasted garlic, citric acid, and "spice." While it's unclear what that "spice" includes, exactly, the flavor is knockout. Plus, this simple creamy hummus comes sans-artificial preservatives, artificial coloring, or other hard-to-pronounce additives, with a naturally low fat content and no added sugar.

For a classic hummus taste that's anything but boring, unmasked by any extra flavoring agents or toppings, Tribe delivers better than any competitor hummus foodies will find on supermarket shelves. A Reddit thread discussing the best store-bought hummus brands agrees, writing "My favorite store bought is Tribe everything hummus" and "I always went for Tribe over Sabra."