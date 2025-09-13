Our Least Favorite Store-Bought Hummus Comes From A Popular Brand

Hailing from the Middle East, hummus has become one of the most popular spreads in the West. You'll even find packets of hummus and crackers at airports and convenience stores for road trip snacks. Of course, we have a plethora of homemade recipes, but there are countless brands that have mastered the art of hummus for your convenience. We tasted and ranked 13 different brands of store-bought hummus to find that not every brand has indeed dominated the hummus recipe.

We ranked each hummus brand according to taste, texture, scoopability, and a balanced flavor ratio of beans to tahini. Surprisingly enough, our least favorite store-bought hummus comes from the popular brand, Ithaca. We stuck to the classic or original hummus flavor to even the playing field. Unfortunately, there was nothing classic about Ithaca's Classic Hummus. Instead of a balance of savory flavors from earthy garbanzo beans and nutty tahini, all we could taste was acidity. This hummus packed an overwhelming punch of both lemon and vinegar, which is great if Ithaca marketed this tub as a flavored variety. Most classic hummus recipes contain a squeeze of lemon juice to cut through the richness of the beans and tahini, but the lemon brings a subtle acidity as opposed to a primary flavor. We can't fault Ithaca on the texture front, as the consistency of all hummus varieties is silky smooth and utterly spreadable. But, even a perfect consistency couldn't make up for a lip-puckering flavor profile.