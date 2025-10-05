Trader Joe's October 2025 New Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
While pumpkin spice products and generic Halloween candy are filling the shelves at other grocery stores, leave it to Trader Joe's to get more creative with its fall items. Fans of the grocery chain are obsessed with its latest lineup of unique goodies for October 2025. To help you shop wisely — because we all know how easy it is to get carried away at TJ's — we've put together a collection of the best-reviewed, never-before-seen foods to try.
Pumpkin items abound at Trader Joe's this October, but you'll also find tasty treats in other autumnal flavors like apple, maple, and cranberry. The store's wide range of limited-time fall items are bound to please everyone in your household — including the pumpkin spice-averse. TJ's has also dropped new groceries that aren't specifically fall-themed, but are still perfect for the season, including everything from hearty pastas and cheese spreads to an upscale fruit and nut granola.
Since Trader Joe's discontinues its products so fast, you'd best run off to your nearest location as soon as you're done perusing our list. You might fall in love with a certain find and get the urge to stock up on it before it vanishes for good. But, if it's something especially popular, know that if you ask nicely, a Trader Joe's employee might just hold it for you. With that, here are our top TJ's fall picks worth seeking out (and hoarding until next season).
Maple Brown Butter Almonds
Smitten customers say that Trader Joe's new Maple Brown Butter Almonds are so addictive that entire bags vanish in absolutely no time. The roasted, salted almonds are coated in a buttery, caramelized candy coating and dusted with maple cocoa powder. The resulting crunchy, comforting snack has a taste reminiscent of pancakes with maple syrup. One fan on Reddit called them "By far the best almond based treat TJs has ever had!".
Pumpkins Sugar Cookie Dough
The festive slice-and-bake sugar cookies you remember from your childhood just got an adorable TJ's twist. The store's Pumpkins Sugar Cookie Dough delivers warm, comforting treats after just 12 minutes of baking time. In a matchup of Trader Joe's versus Pillsbury's pumpkin sugar cookies, our taste tester liked Pillsbury just a bit more — but they said TJ's is the one to pick if you prefer softer cookies. Plus, they're a much better value price-wise.
Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli
Craving a savory entree instead of a sweet treat? Ready in under five minutes TJ's Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli is the perfect easy meal. These pillows of fresh pasta wrapped around tangy cheese and sweet, rich onions have already earned a big thumbs up from customers on social media. Toss them in brown butter or tomato cream sauce, or swap them for the noodles in Jennine Rye's earthy morel mushroom cream sauce pasta recipe for the ultimate cozy and indulgent fall dinner.
Gluten Free Cranberry Raisin Toasts
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps have been a recurring seasonal favorite for years, and those who follow gluten-free diets can now finally get a taste of a similar product. The sweet and savory Gluten Free Cranberry Raisin Toasts are thin, crispy, and full of dried fruit, crunchy pumpkin seeds, and rosemary. They're begging to be served with creamy Brie, tart goat cheese, and all of the other Trader Joe's cheeses you should add to your charcuterie board.
Juicy Apple Gummy Candy
Both kids and adults will adore Trader Joe's Juicy Apple Gummy Candy, a mix of sweet and sour gummies with a juicy liquid center. Shoppers are already raving about the taste and texture of these fruity delights. One Reddit commenter wrote, "I'm beyond obsessed, going again to get 2 more bags before they run out." Hand these gummies out to trick-or-treaters this year to give them something more unique than Hershey bars and bubblegum.
Buffalo Blue Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread
Game day spreads and fancy appetizer boards alike are begging for this Buffalo Blue Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese is unique due to its highly complex flavor profile, and this limited-time product mixes it with blue cheese and spicy Buffalo flavors for a rich, tangy, ultra-savory spread that's perfect for bagels, crackers, veggies, and more. Shoppers are also mixing it into mac and cheese for a fiery boost.
Pumpkin & Spice Brioche Style Liège Waffles
Trader Joe's original Brioche Style Liège Waffles get tons of positive buzz among shoppers, so the new Pumpkin & Spice flavor is bound to be good. The rich, eggy dough is mixed with pumpkin puree plus warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, then coated in crunchy pearl sugar. Enjoy them straight out of the bag, or toast them and add toppings like powdered sugar, maple syrup, salted caramel sauce, and/or chopped nuts.
Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
Vegan TJ's fans were devastated when its vanilla non-dairy oat frozen dessert and vanilla soy ice cream vanished from shelves, but at last, a worthy replacement has arrived. The new Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert uses coconut milk plus real vanilla paste and beans for a creamy, dreamy ice cream replacement. It doesn't taste too much like coconut, so you can put it on pie or use it in a sundae without worrying about distracting flavors.
Homestyle Cherry Pistachio Pecan Granola
This is not your average granola: Trader Joe's new cereal takes inspiration from one of New York's most prominent Michelin-starred restaurants: Eleven Madison Park. The Homestyle Cherry Pistachio Pecan Granola seems to be inspired by the iconic version from the famed eatery. Full of crispy rolled oats, pecans, pistachios, dried cherries, pumpkin seeds, and flaked coconut, customers say this cereal is a delicious must-buy that is great sprinkled over yogurt or enjoyed on its own.