Trader Joe's October 2025 New Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

While pumpkin spice products and generic Halloween candy are filling the shelves at other grocery stores, leave it to Trader Joe's to get more creative with its fall items. Fans of the grocery chain are obsessed with its latest lineup of unique goodies for October 2025. To help you shop wisely — because we all know how easy it is to get carried away at TJ's — we've put together a collection of the best-reviewed, never-before-seen foods to try.

Pumpkin items abound at Trader Joe's this October, but you'll also find tasty treats in other autumnal flavors like apple, maple, and cranberry. The store's wide range of limited-time fall items are bound to please everyone in your household — including the pumpkin spice-averse. TJ's has also dropped new groceries that aren't specifically fall-themed, but are still perfect for the season, including everything from hearty pastas and cheese spreads to an upscale fruit and nut granola.

Since Trader Joe's discontinues its products so fast, you'd best run off to your nearest location as soon as you're done perusing our list. You might fall in love with a certain find and get the urge to stock up on it before it vanishes for good. But, if it's something especially popular, know that if you ask nicely, a Trader Joe's employee might just hold it for you. With that, here are our top TJ's fall picks worth seeking out (and hoarding until next season).