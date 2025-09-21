Trader Joe's Vs Pillsbury: Whose Pumpkin Sugar Cookies Are Better?

This certainly wasn't my first rodeo with Pillsbury products and specifically Pillsbury cookies, so I went into baking these cookies knowing what to expect. Like the Trader Joe's cookies (yet despite being smaller cookies), the Pillsbury pumpkins call for baking in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 12 minutes. It can be a bit hard to tell when the cookies are done baking, because they don't really spread at all, nor do they develop a golden crust on the outside. However, 12 minutes did prove to be the sweet spot for these cookies, which didn't puff up much once baked but certainly firmed up quite a bit.

Flavor-wise, these cookies pretty much hit the nail on the head in terms of what one might reasonably expect from pre-made, refrigerated sugar cookie dough. Deliciously sweet with that quintessential, distinct sugar cookie flavor, these little cookies really made for the ultimate little treats. Though these cookies did ultimately taste similar to the Trader Joe's ones, they had a slight edge in flavor, somehow providing that pizzazz that the TJ's ones were missing (it could all come down to the fact that these cookies are slightly more sugary than the Trader Joe's cookies).

I also very much enjoyed the texture of these cookies, as they had those perfectly soft centers with distinctly crispy edges. Also, since the cookies are small, it's easy to fit a whole one in your mouth in one go, so you get that impeccable balance of crispiness and softness (and alluring sweetness) all at the same time.