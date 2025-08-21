Is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Gluten-Free? It's Complicated

It's fast-approaching that season. As fall leaves start reddening, cozy jumpers are pulled from the depths of drawers, and a familiar face appears on Starbucks menus — the humble Pumpkin Spice Latte. Yet, while that all sounds beautifully nostalgic, there is a question left partially unanswered: Is the PSL gluten-free?

Strictly speaking, yes. Private testing with tools like Nima has confirmed the drink's suitability for celiacs, and the ingredient list contains no gluten. However, this comes with a tricky caveat. Because of cross-contamination risks, Starbucks can't guarantee that any of its drinks are gluten-free. "We openly handle several allergens throughout our stores, including dairy, soy, tree nuts (e.g., almond, coconut, etc.), eggs, wheat and others," the company writes, "While we take precautions to keep ingredients separate, we cannot guarantee that any of our beverages or foods are allergen free as we use shared equipment to store, prepare and serve them."

Ultimately, the chain takes a "drink at your own risk" approach. While we've all been wondering whether Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte has real pumpkin in it, it'd be wiser to eyeball that cleaning schedule. That said, never say never. The Starbucks Q3 Fiscal Year Results report that the chain is launching tests to expand its gluten-free products — the matter is clearly on their radar.