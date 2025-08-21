Is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Gluten-Free? It's Complicated
It's fast-approaching that season. As fall leaves start reddening, cozy jumpers are pulled from the depths of drawers, and a familiar face appears on Starbucks menus — the humble Pumpkin Spice Latte. Yet, while that all sounds beautifully nostalgic, there is a question left partially unanswered: Is the PSL gluten-free?
Strictly speaking, yes. Private testing with tools like Nima has confirmed the drink's suitability for celiacs, and the ingredient list contains no gluten. However, this comes with a tricky caveat. Because of cross-contamination risks, Starbucks can't guarantee that any of its drinks are gluten-free. "We openly handle several allergens throughout our stores, including dairy, soy, tree nuts (e.g., almond, coconut, etc.), eggs, wheat and others," the company writes, "While we take precautions to keep ingredients separate, we cannot guarantee that any of our beverages or foods are allergen free as we use shared equipment to store, prepare and serve them."
Ultimately, the chain takes a "drink at your own risk" approach. While we've all been wondering whether Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte has real pumpkin in it, it'd be wiser to eyeball that cleaning schedule. That said, never say never. The Starbucks Q3 Fiscal Year Results report that the chain is launching tests to expand its gluten-free products — the matter is clearly on their radar.
How does cross-contamination occur?
The issue with cross-contamination is its unpredictability. Sipping away at a gluten-free drink, you're content and busy enjoying life — until BAM, you've somehow still been glutened. Instances like this are sadly quite common at Starbucks; it's empowering to learning the red flags and causes to assess these situations personally.
The chain states that it shares equipment and openly handles allergens, including wheat. Still, there are usual "suspects" for cross-contamination: Be cautious when using the blender and espresso machine steam wand. These high-traffic pieces of equipment are cleaned semi-regularly, with employees reporting blenders washed every four hours and steam wands purged per use, then sanitized daily. Success does hinge on store-by-store standards, though. Since steamed milk is a primary component of the PSL recipe, that wand is your main concern. Specific add-ons, including whipped cream, also have a bad reputation.
It's important to know about Starbucks' allergen info (or lack thereof) before ordering. Remember that contamination can occur in supplier chains, too; it doesn't have to happen in-store. Seek medical advice if unsure. Really, it's a question of personal risk and establishing allergen sensitivity.