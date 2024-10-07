What To Know About Starbucks' Allergen Info Before Ordering

With more than 35,000 locations worldwide, Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse chain on the planet. But, while menu items do differ from region to region, the brand hasn't done much to cater to different diets. In the case of allergens, Starbucks claims that it cannot guarantee against cross contamination because its stores use shared equipment to prepare and serve guests. So, while some of the prepackaged foods, pastries, and beverages might be labeled as nut, dairy, egg, or wheat-free in store and on the app, there's really no way of knowing what other allergens they may have come into contact with.

While cross contamination might not be as much of an issue for Starbucks' vegan and vegetarian customers without allergies, it does pose a risk for those who abstain from certain allergens or ingredients for health reasons. These Starbucks customers are encouraged to use the online allergen guide to make the best choices for themselves or speak with a barista on duty before making their orders. Even though employees will certainly do their best to keep things separate while preparing the order, as mentioned before, there are no guarantees — so definitely take that into account.

This might seem like more of a food issue than a beverage one, but it's not. There is more those flavored syrups than just sugar, and after Starbucks removed the labels from its milk pitchers, there is potential for dairy, nut, wheat, and soy cross contamination, too.