Will Trader Joe's Hold Popular Items For You?

There's always something trending at Trader Joe's. Similarly, there's always that one product there you just can't get your hands on. Whether it was the frozen kimbap in 2023 or the viral mini tote bags in 2025, nothing induces FOMO like missing out on these popular items. I would know, seeing as I've spent a significant amount of time living in a town where the closest Trader Joe's location was hours away. This, of course, only added to my frustration when I left without the things I was looking forward to the most. In time, however, I found a way.

There are many famous quotes about the importance of asking for what you want, but I didn't learn the true meaning of them until I'd reached my limit of Trader Joe's FOMO. Finally, I started calling stores directly to see if they had what I wanted. To my surprise, an employee at the Lincoln Park location in Chicago offered to set something aside for me when I did. The same thing happened when, while visiting San Diego, I couldn't get my hands on a package of frozen kimbap. The funniest part is, that time, I didn't even have to ask.

Trader Joe's doesn't actually have any official policy on this, which means the employees I encountered held my items out of sheer kindness. So, if you find yourself struggling to get your hands on something, it's always worth speaking to an employee. Even if they don't offer to put a product aside for you, they can help in other ways.