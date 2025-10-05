10 Best New Candies Of 2025 (So Far)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The best part of adulthood? Being able to buy your favorite candy without having to ask anybody for permission (though your dentist might have some opinions). Most of us have an assortment of treats we love to reach for, whether it's popular candy bars, flavorful gummies, or eye-squeezing sour candies. But just like there's always room for dessert after a filling meal, there's also still room for new candies.
2025 has seen quite a few deliciously creative candy releases. Many household brands surprised us with flavors that tugged on nostalgic heartstrings. Some hopped on popular trends, while others came up with completely new concepts that ended up winning awards. In any case, this has been a good year for confectionery, and even though there are still a few months left in the calendar, we feel compelled to look back at the new candies that impressed us the most. Here is a list of the 10 best candies that hit the shelves in 2025, at least so far.
Honey Roasted Peanut M&M's
M&M's new flavor, Honey Roasted Peanut, was announced in early September and immediately became a huge hit. Just like in regular peanut M&M's, there's the nutty crunch paired with chocolate, but this version adds extra honey sweetness to the mix. The new candy doesn't come in the signature bright colors, though, opting instead for a fall-themed color palette, showcasing yellows and browns.
Skittles Gummies Fuego
Skittles can be quite the controversial candy brand, always pushing the limits of flavor. It's hard to find a person indifferent to Skittles; people either love them or hate them. For those brave enough to try something new, the brand released another bold flavor this year — Gummies Fuego. It's a spicy spin on the existing flavors, which now come coated in zingy chili. People report that the kick is definitely noticeable, but it's not too much to handle.
KitKat Counts
KitKat rolled out a vampire version of its classic candy bar in honor of the 2025 Halloween season, and people can't get enough of it. Dubbed KitKat Counts, this special bar has an adorable Count Dracula design and comes bigger than the regular thin bars. Those who have tried it find it pleasantly crunchy and praise the chocolate-to-wafer ratio. You can grab this spooktacular KitKat Count treat from Amazon.
Ghosted Sweethearts
This year, a classic Valentine's candy is getting a creepy-cute spin for Halloween — Sweethearts has released a limited-edition candy that addresses something much scarier than your Halloween decorations: getting ghosted. The candies are heart-shaped and completely white, without any messages; you know, like the ghosted DMs. Customers are encouraged to purchase these candies for their favorite ghosters as a cheeky way to "ghost them back."
Hershey's Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kisses
If you grew up eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in the mornings and sneaking Hershey's Kisses instead of waiting until after lunch, this new candy is a childhood dream come true. The two brands partnered to create Hershey's Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kisses, with the signature texture of Kisses and recognizable flavor of the beloved cereal — no chocolate involved.
Lindt Dubai-Style Chocolate
Dubai chocolate is the hottest chocolate trend right now. Even though the pistachio-themed creation was initially limited to Dubai (hence the name), the love of chocolate knows no borders. There are now several Dubai chocolate bars available in the United States, including one by the confectionary giant Lindt. Its spin on the viral treat is nuttier than the original, as it also includes almonds and hazelnuts in the filling, rather than just pistachios.
Trader Joe's Root Beer Float Pieces
Big confectionary brands were not the only ones with new candy releases this year — some grocery chains expanded their lineup, too. Trader Joe's came out with Root Beer Float Pieces, which made our list of the 14 must-have TJ's products to beat the summer heat. They're essentially mini cookies that channel not just the flavor of root beer but also the fizzy experience of drinking it, since the filling includes popping candy.
KitKat Cotton Candy
KitKat delivered another gem earlier this year when it introduced its new cotton candy flavored chocolate bar. The thin, crispy wafers are covered in an eye-catching teal-colored white chocolate that carries flavor notes of cotton candy. The brand originally shared a sneak peek of these way back in 2019, but it's safe to say they were worth the wait.
Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters
Nerds Gummy Clusters came out top in our ranking of popular gummy candies, and now they're getting a juicy makeover. They were only rolled out nationwide on September 30, 2025, but they have been hyped up on social media for months — especially after winning the Most Innovative candy award at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo. The Juicy Clusters are much bigger than the original and filled with tasty juice at the center of the candy.
Twix Snickerdoodle
Traditional snickerdoodle cookies taste like cinnamon and nostalgia. Twix is leaning into that feeling with the introduction of its Twix Snickerdoodle cookie bar, which pairs the classic caramel treat with notes of cinnamon sugar (and hints of happy memories). The bars were originally released in the summer, but their flavor profile feels perfect for the colder holiday months, so grab a box of Twix Snickerdoodles from Amazon and cozy up by the fireplace.