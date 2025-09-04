A Classic Valentine's Candy Is Getting A Creepy-Cute Spin For Halloween: 'Ghosted Sweethearts'

Being ghosted sucks. When it happens, all you want to do is drown your sorrows in your favorite foods, watch a sad movie, and cry it out with your friends. But what if you're ghosted during spooky season? Sweethearts has the answer. Though we included Sweethearts' Conversation Hearts on our list of 19 non-chocolate Valentine's Day candies, the company is proving that hearts aren't just for Love Day anymore. This Halloween, Sweethearts, the main maker of those little conversation hearts with a complex history, is releasing a spooky and sweet twist on its traditional Valentine's Day heart candy.

According to a recent press release, its limited-edition Ghosted Sweethearts will be released in special boxes that are perfect for gifting to your bestie who just got dumped, or the person who ghosted you. The red boxes contain the brutally honest tagline, "Messages that disappeared like you did." Within are all-white hearts with no words on them — the perfect vehicle to contain your relationship angst. These truly terrifying treats are another modern innovation from the brand that released Situationship Boxes in 2024.

Those clever boxes contained misprinted conversation hearts to represent complicated romantic entanglements. Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler Candy (the company that makes Sweethearts), says "Sweethearts aren't just for Valentine's Day anymore ... with Ghosted Sweethearts, we're putting a stake in the heart of Halloween season and poking fun at ghosting, a spooky phenomenon of modern dating." We agree, and can't wait to get our hands on these delightful little all-white candy hearts.