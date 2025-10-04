Is It Safe To Eat Pomegranate Seeds?

There's some uncertainty surrounding the edibility of fruit seeds and with good reason — did you know that eating apple seeds can make you sick? Myths like, if you swallow a watermelon seed you'll grow a watermelon in your stomach, don't help, either. But pomegranates are special, because they're almost nothing but seeds. Each fruit is chock-a-block with glistening, crimson-colored jewels about the size of popcorn kernels. These ruby-encased pomegranate seeds look enticing, and, happily, they're absolutely safe to eat.

In fact, pomegranate seeds are really nutritious — high in fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients such as vitamin C and magnesium. They've even been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve digestion, and support brain health. However, because they're high in insoluble fiber, digestive upset (in the form of diarrhea or constipation) is possible if you eat too many. So stick with the daily recommended serving size, which is about half of a medium-sized pomegranate, and all should be good. The only word of warning goes to anyone suffering with something like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), in which case proceed with caution as these seeds are a high-FODMAP item.

Many people find the actual seed — the tiny, hard, crunchy inner part — to be unpleasant, and spit it out. But not before sucking the sweet-tart juice from the seed's outer crimson casing. But much of the goodness is in the seed, so this slightly defeats the object of eating them. The red covering is widely called an aril, however, according to the National Library of Medicine, it's actually a sarcotesta.