Dehydrated Pomegranate Seeds Are The Crunchy Snack You Need To Try
If the only way you know to eat a pomegranate is by sucking all the juicy goodness from the arils and spitting out those tiny inner seeds, then you're missing out on a more enjoyable and beneficial pomegranate-eating experience. The secret to a fun and crunchy snack is to dehydrate the pomegranate seeds so you can chew up everything and we bet you'll love it.
Dried pomegranate seeds are a great snack for several reasons. First, their texture becomes more palatable since the seeds gain a light and crunchy feel. Additionally, the dehydration process concentrates the flavors leading to an intensified sweet and tart treat that satisfies your cravings without the need for extra sugars or artificial additives.
Furthermore, eating the entire pomegranate aril with the seed has lots of nutritional benefits. The antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals help support body functions including building immunity, promoting healthy digestion, and combating oxidative stress. By dehydrating the seeds, you can enjoy these benefits in a convenient form that can be stored for long periods without losing the nutritional value.
How to dehydrate and eat pomegranate seeds
Begin by identifying the ripest pomegranate: It should have a square-like shape rather than appear perfectly rounded, and the fruit should feel heavy for its size. Next, to quickly deseed the pomegranate, trim off the stem and blossom end to expose the segments inside. Cut through the white membranes and pull apart the sections so the fruit opens up like a flower. Now turn the fruit upside down and tap it using a sturdy spoon so the arils fall off. Once all the seeds are dislodged, place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and pop them in a preheated oven at about 170 degrees Fahrenheit. The seeds will take four to six hours to dehydrate fully.
Remove from the oven and let the seeds cool completely before packing them into a clean, airtight container. With that, your dried pomegranate seeds are ready to enjoy. You can snack on them as is or incorporate them into various dishes. For example, add the seeds to a bowl of breakfast cereals or yogurt for a delightful crunchy twist. You can also bake pomegranate muffins or cookies. And if you prefer something more savory, sprinkle the arils on a bowl of green salad. Enjoy.