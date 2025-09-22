The Effortless Trick For Picking The Juiciest Pomegranates At The Store

Pomegranates arrive cheerfully in markets just as the days begin to turn cold, their ruby skins glowing like lanterns lighting up the dreary, gray months ahead. They're not the most common fruit in American kitchens, but they've been cultivated for centuries, as far back as the Bronze Age, across the Middle East and Mediterranean, celebrated for both their beauty and their tart-sweet flavor, and associated with myth and cultural identity. They're worth seeking out for their balance of tart and sweet, as well as the drama they bring to a table, and choosing the right one at the store is simpler than it seems.

The simplest trick for choosing a good one is to pick it up. A ripe pomegranate should feel unexpectedly heavy in your hand, almost dense for its size. That heft signals plump arils brimming with juice, while a lighter fruit often means the seeds inside have dried or the chambers are hollow. Comparing a few side by side makes the differences obvious. No scale needed, just trust the weight.

Color is another sign, though less exact and more of a vibe. Pomegranates range from deep garnet to lighter rose, depending on the variety, but look for skins that are richly hued, firm, and taut. Small surface blemishes are normal, but avoid fruit that feels soft, spongy, or has large cracks, which can mean it's past its prime. The skin may also develop angular ridges as the arils swell beneath it, which is a good sign that the fruit is ripe and full. After a few tries, your hands will learn the difference.