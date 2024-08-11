How Much Juice Do You Get From One Pomegranate?

Known for its vibrant magenta color and tart flavor, the pomegranate is one of the most unique fruits in the world. The seeds are edible and are stored in little juice-filled pips. Although eating the fruit presents a bit of a challenge, the sweet yet sour taste of this winter fruit and its juice makes it all worthwhile.

Due to how unconventional the fruit is in several ways, it's often hard to determine how much juice comes from a single pomegranate. Generally speaking, a medium-sized pomegranate will yield an average of ½ to ¾ cup of juice. A larger or smaller fruit will yield more or less liquid respectively.

There are several processes to get juice out of a pomegranate, from blending the seeds in a food processor to using a syringe to extract the juice. Understanding the different juicing methods and how to pick a good pomegranate for juicing is essential to getting the most out of a single pomegranate. Once a pomegranate has been juiced, the fresh nectar can be drunk by itself or used in all kinds of recipes, such as pomegranate molasses.