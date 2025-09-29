Between the glittering castle, fairytale characters, and scenes straight out of your favorite stories, Disneyland might just be the most magical destination in the world. I've been here more times than I can count, and it somehow gets better each time. The food also gets better, and I love how much sensorial value it contributes.

Many people have a difficult time deciding where to eat when they visit the park. For the fully immersive experience, I love to determine where I go based on which eateries remind me of my most beloved Disney movies — anything that reads even slightly "Tarzan" is where I'm heading. When I go to Disneyland, I'm there not just for a fun day, but to dive deeper into the films that mean a lot to me, and intentionally picking where to grab a bite adds even more to my trip. So, whether you're a Disney fanatic like me or are just dipping your toes in, here's where to eat at Disneyland, based on your favorite Disney movie.