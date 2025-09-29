Where To Eat At Disneyland, Based On Your Favorite Disney Movie
Between the glittering castle, fairytale characters, and scenes straight out of your favorite stories, Disneyland might just be the most magical destination in the world. I've been here more times than I can count, and it somehow gets better each time. The food also gets better, and I love how much sensorial value it contributes.
Many people have a difficult time deciding where to eat when they visit the park. For the fully immersive experience, I love to determine where I go based on which eateries remind me of my most beloved Disney movies — anything that reads even slightly "Tarzan" is where I'm heading. When I go to Disneyland, I'm there not just for a fun day, but to dive deeper into the films that mean a lot to me, and intentionally picking where to grab a bite adds even more to my trip. So, whether you're a Disney fanatic like me or are just dipping your toes in, here's where to eat at Disneyland, based on your favorite Disney movie.
Toy Story: Alien Pizza Planet
I'll never forget how immersed I felt in the world of "Toy Story" when I visited Alien Pizza Planet for the first time. It's smack dab in the middle of Tomorrowland, and though there aren't games to play like there are in the namesake pizza destination in "Toy Story," there is still plenty of movie branding, '90s vibes, and great pie.
Get the Mozz-114 Cheese Pizza if you're just here for the slices, or get a pizza family combo if you're dining with fellow "Toy Story" fans, as it comes with pizza, salads, breadsticks, and drinks. It's beloved for its variety, plant-based options, alien-themed desserts, and "Toy Story" themed decor — expect martians, rocket ships, and planets hanging from the ceiling, and stars scattered across the tables, floors, and more. If you're a millennial like me or are generally a fan of the franchise, you can't really beat this restaurant for the nostalgia, space vibes, and, of course, pizza.
The Lion King: Bengal Barbecue
I'm obsessed with the special realm of Disney movies that feature all things nature and adventure, so Bengal Barbecue is my favorite. Fans of movies like "Tarzan," "The Jungle Book," or, due to the bazaar vibes, "Aladdin," will feel right at home at this favorite restaurant for the Adventureland destination and aesthetic that goes right along with the exploration themes at play in these films. But "The Lion King" enthusiasts will be especially in love.
The skewers-and-rice combination screams safari, the neighboring bazaar sells tons of souvenirs inspired by African traditions, and the Adventureland setting is filled with tropical plants, making any fan of the blockbuster feel right at home. And, it happens to be where you can find a great vegan option in Disneyland — the bacon-wrapped asparagus skewers without the bacon. Or, get one of the meat options and go full lion. Whatever you order, the atmosphere aligns with everything you love about "The Lion King."
Coco: Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
This was always my family's go-to spot for dinner for the great menu, big portions, plenty of seating, and gorgeous tilework. And yet, I rarely hear people raving about it today. Whether it's because it hasn't gone viral with a new dish or people are looking for something quicker, this lack of recognition is undeserved. And fans of "Coco" will especially appreciate this unsung hero of the park.
Feasting on Mexican classics amongst dazzling mosaics is the perfect way to experience the color, spirit, and culture captured by the beautiful movie. Savor modern favorites like esquite bowls, or follow the lead of "Coco's" creative characters and create your own platter, picking from the many side items to make a one-of-a-kind meal. For a dance of flavors that could impress any of the movie's musicians, try ordering the Mexican rice, refried beans, all of the salsa variations, sour cream, corn tortillas, and chips for crumbling on top.
The Sword in the Stone: Troubadour Tavern
Between the medieval theme and the quick but imaginative bites fit for any squire or wizard in training, Troubadour Tavern is whimsical and leans right into the dark age aesthetics. For this reason, Troubadour Tavern isn't just a great pick for "The Sword in the Stone" enthusiasts, but those who love the classic Disney movies that take place in medieval times — think "Sleeping Beauty," "Robin Hood," and "Snow White." But, due to its focus on mythology and famous figures largely associated with the time period, "The Sword in the Stone" is especially fitting for this tavern.
Menu items, such as the dressed-up baked potatoes (a vintage Disneyland food), also suit the world of "The Sword in the Stone," providing both substance and a touch of adventure thanks to unique toppings. Check out the seasonal options, or the classic pick with sour cream, green onions, butter, and other tried-and-true choices. These baked potatoes are among the best must-have snacks in Disneyland.
Tarzan: The Tropical Hideaway
"Tarzan" will always be my favorite movie, so perhaps it's no wonder that my favorite place to grab a treat in Disneyland is The Tropical Hideaway. The colorful Dole Whips and landscaping match the brilliant color palette of the film's lush setting. It feels like its own world, nestled in between tropical plants and jungle sounds. It's by far the most beautiful place in Disneyland, and is a fun spot to watch those on the Jungle Cruise ride drift by. It's just the ultimate stop for adventurers, anyone who loves animals, plant enthusiasts, and those just wanting some good shade.
Being among the biggest fans of the movie, I can confirm that this is the most "Tarzan" corner of the park, complete with what used to be his treehouse (it's now rebranded as the home to the Swiss Family Robinson). Order a Dole Whip, one of the best ice cream treats in Disneyland. This dairy-free, fruit-flavored soft serve is the most refreshing thing in the park. I highly recommend trying it as a swirl float with the pineapple and mango varieties!
The Princess and the Frog: Tiana's Palace
This is another no-brainer, as the entire restaurant is themed after "The Princess and the Frog," and it's done perfectly. The twinkling lights, the positioning in New Orleans Square, and the feeling of community capture exactly what Tiana had in mind when envisioning her restaurant. It's the spot to gather, enjoy fabulous Creole and Cajun food, marvel at the French Quarter-inspired architecture, and take part in some Southern foodie traditions such as cornbread and sharing a meal. It's elegant, but has a "the more the merrier" atmosphere that honors Tiana well.
With classic dishes like jambalaya and po'boys, the menu will impress movie fans and foodies alike. And thanks to plant-based offerings, including the 7 Greens Gumbo, all are welcome at the table at this quick service stop, just as the princess would want it. It's classy, group-friendly, and drop-dead gorgeous, so Tiana would have for sure given it the stamp of approval.
Beauty and the Beast: Red Rose Taverne
Situated in Fantasyland, this restaurant looks straight out of the famous provincial town that Belle calls home, and the tucked-away location makes it feel intimate. Fans of "Beauty and the Beast" will appreciate it well, especially if they've daydreamed about getting lost in the countryside that set the scene for some of the movie's most iconic songs.
Red Rose Taverne and its menu don't just align with the landscape of the movie, but the main character as well. Belle, who's famously down-to-earth and independently minded, would appreciate the elegant-yet-not-uppity offerings, such as breezy French salads and heart-warming dinner plates. As the movie takes place over multiple seasons, showing off wintery woods, autumnal meadows, and very green fields, the diversity of Red Rose Taverne fits into this premise well. With a year-round range of cold and hot dishes to pick from, diners can go full "heartwarming meals that should be eaten in a French cottage" or "meals from vegetables picked out of a provincial garden." It encapsulates every side of the story.
Alice in Wonderland: Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
I know that this restaurant shares the name of a famous "Mary Poppins" song, so yes, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is, unsurprisingly, themed after that film. It's got a charm and poise to it that aligns well with the film's aesthetics. However, when it comes to animated Disney movies, there's another movie that suits this festive establishment, and it's equally as British.
Thanks to all of the British garden vibes on full display, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe would be well appreciated by fans of "Alice in Wonderland," too. These book-to-movie enthusiasts will rejoice in the familiar aesthetic, Victorian decor, and massive garden patio. Not to mention, the food is just whimsical enough to satisfy those who prefer Wonderland's topsy-turvy side rather than Alice's real-life home, where she starts and ends the movie. The cinnamon rolls, shortbread cookies, and macarons are also the quintessence of British desserts, and they surely would have shown up on a half-birthday party table.
Cinderella: River Belle Terrace
If you were to ask which Disneyland restaurant has the most "classic princess vibes," I'd tell you it's for sure River Belle Terrace. The white metal, Victorian chairs, large windows, and generally very vintage aesthetics all around scream 20th-century Disney, and who better to appreciate that than fans of "Cinderella?" It's old-school, ornate, and right in the middle of Frontierland, a classically Americana-themed section of the park. Paired with the Southern food, it's traditional in a way that only those who adore this glass slipper story could fully revel in.
"Cinderella" fans know and appreciate the value of classics — everyone knows the story of the glass slipper left behind, a massive pumpkin coach, and a forsaken stepdaughter meeting her fairy godmother. These movie lovers will see a menu of items like red velvet cake, grits, and pancakes, and see the beauty in the known; the perks of the familiar.
Pinocchio: Edelweiss Snacks
I've always thought that Edelweiss Snacks looks like a cuckoo clock or Bavarian dollhouse between the wooden architecture and ornate designs throughout the space. The look of the restaurant suits the detailed nature of "Pinocchio," from the colorful setting to the wooden boy. I think of the ornate work that went into Geppetto's carving and painting of Pinocchio, and I see it reflected in Edelweiss Snacks. Fans of the movie will see it too, and feel like they walked right into the workshop of the wooden boy's father.
And, the food is perfect for anyone wanting something easy to carry on their own adventure. This fits right into the narrative of "Pinocchio," tracing the journey of a little puppet boy across many landscapes, including the belly of a whale. For example, the cheesy garlic pretzel bread is so good dunked in marinara, and can be brought with you as you make like Pinocchio and wander.
Brother Bear: Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
Though I initially think about fans of "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh" when I see this woodsy restaurant, "Brother Bear" enthusiasts will likewise cheer for the forested setting of Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree. Plus, the Winnie the Pooh-themed ride is still around, and just paces from the restaurant.
The wooden venue has tons of seating, making for a the-more-the-better atmosphere that stays true to the movie's messaging. Plus, the outdoor spaces and proximity to the Rivers of America will please those who fell in love with "Brother Bear" for its natural landscapes. The thick plant life and views of Tom Sawyer Island make Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree the most rugged and woodland-style spot to grab a bite, and only fans of "Brother Bear" could fully appreciate that. The food is definitely American or southern barbecue, but the setting, wooden venue, and outdoor feeling of this spot match the bear-focused movie's storytelling.
Sleeping Beauty: Cafe Orleans
With plenty of flair and history to boot, Cafe Orleans is perfect for those who just can't get enough of the stunning Disney classic, "Sleeping Beauty." Open since the 1960s, it's not that much younger than the movie itself. Having begun operations in 1966, Cafe Orleans has blossomed into a gorgeous little sidewalk eatery that serves elevated plates. And though it celebrates Cajun fare, the elegance of it suits the medieval tale and Aurora's world.
Also, this restaurant is home to the original espresso machine that served Walt Disney himself his coffee. Since "Sleeping Beauty" is in the Walt era of Disney, fans of the movie will especially appreciate little reminders of its creator. Watch the Mark Twain Riverboat and Sailing Ship Columbia drift by on the Rivers of America from your patio seat, and enjoy the timelessness and elegance that define both Cafe Orleans and "Sleeping Beauty."
A Goofy Movie: Cafe Daisy
As a millennial, I obviously loved "A Goofy Movie" and its sequels for the hijinks between skateboarding friends, good-natured jokes, and quick-witted characters. It's the best of '90s kids and teens television and culture, but with that little bit of Disney magic. Cafe Daisy feels like an eatery straight out of these movies, with bright colors and food that looks cartoonish in the best way. Everything on the menu has that classic, Goofy-made look that characterized his cooking across his movies: vibrant, simple, and homey.
Though all fans of "A Goofy Movie" will love the familiar aesthetics here, millennial fans will especially get a kick out of the immersion into such a quintessential part of being a Disney kid for their generation. And, situated in Mickey's Toontown, chances are that you might get a glimpse of Goofy himself! So, grab a hot dog, pizza, or veggie wrap and take a walk down memory lane. "A Goofy Movie" watchers will enjoy it.
The Rescuers Down Under: Harbour Galley
"The Rescuers Down Under" has a very adventurous spirit, featuring the Australian Outback, wildlife, and a fearless kid who can't stay away from nature. Fans of the movie know just how central the great outdoors and exploration are to not just the overarching plot, but the characters themselves. As Harbour Galley is right on the river, with views of Tom Sawyer Island (named for another independent boy in the great outdoors), it makes the perfect eatery for those who resonated with the movie's messaging, setting, and themes.
Fans will love grabbing a bite and watching the canoes float by, and planning their next touch-down on the island across the bank. Just make sure to check out the seasonal offerings while you're here — Harbour Galley has some of the best Halloween foods in Disneyland every year, among other goodies. Otherwise, grab a big bowl of soup to fuel your rompings through the Happiest Place on Earth.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves: Carnation Cafe
Carnation Cafe, one of the best Disneyland restaurants, serves some of Walt Disney's favorite dishes, making it especially fitting for fans of his first feature-length film, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." Having been released in the 1930s, this movie fits right into the timeless decor at this long-time favorite restaurant. The Victorian-style dining room, much like this groundbreaking animated movie, is nostalgic and gorgeous at once.
Located right on Main Street U.S.A., the views of the Disneyland castle will thrill those who dream of being a princess like Snow White. And, it's just such a classic location, so anyone who loves the original Disney movie so much is bound to appreciate this stretch of the park. I highly recommend getting here early and grabbing breakfast. The options feel endless, the waffles are flawless, and the syrup keeps coming. But, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" fans specifically will want to order a dessert that the princess herself makes in the feature film: pie.
The Little Mermaid: Blue Bayou Restaurant
I don't know if it's the magical lighting, drooping trees, and sound of water, but the Blue Bayou aligns so well with "The Little Mermaid," my favorite princess classic. Though this eatery sits inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, its upscale dining and luxurious setting will make any Ariel fans excited to be there. In fact, they'd be the ones to notice the way that the plant life and atmosphere seem super similar to the iconic scene in the movie where "Kiss the Girl" plays — the way that the trees swoop down and create leafy curtains could make anyone even remotely familiar with the film want to break out into song.
Also, no other restaurant in the entire park is even remotely as tied to water as this one. Even the eateries located on the river don't reflect the element as well as the Blue Bayou. This place isn't just positioned in the middle of a water-based ride. The whole place seems to glimmer with the water under the twinkly lights, making it especially fitting for fans who love "The Little Mermaid." It's as glamorous as the dress that Ariel wears to meet Eric after King Triton turns her into a human.
Methodology
I've been to Disneyland countless times, have seen every Disney movie, am an ex-chef, and have been a food and travel writer for over a decade now. So, needless to say, I'm very familiar with all of the subjects required to write a piece like this. I decided to stick to fully animated movies for the inclusions in this article, so movies like "Mary Poppins" and "Pete's Dragon" were not considered, even when eateries were themed after them.
I made a list of every Disney animated movie and every Disneyland restaurant, paired each movie with a restaurant, and ranked how well the restaurant matched the film's aesthetic, themes, and characters. The highest-rated partnerships made the final cut for the article. I also checked into the latest imagery from online reviewers on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google Reviews to ensure all setting-related commentary was up to date, especially considering seasonal shifts and holiday updates.