20 Best Vegan Dishes At Disneyland
Picture this: You've spent the afternoon canoeing along Disneyland's Rivers of America and exploring the lush treetops of Adventureland. You've already gone on too many rides to count, having run around the various corners of the park for hours at this point. Now you're hungry, but you have no idea where to go because you're looking for food that's not only vegan, but also absolutely delicious. You could spend your precious Disneyland vacation scouring the internet for answers, or you can read this article before you go.
The Happiest Place on Earth carries all kinds of gorgeous plant-based creations, from refreshing salads, to filling entrees, to decadent dessert concoctions. The range is truly vast. So, whether you're a plant-based eater full-time or someone who just wants to find sustainable eats, here are the best vegan dishes at Disneyland. As someone who knows the park like the back of my hand, I'm starting with my favorites. The rest are menu items that internet vegans know and love.
Dole Whip swirl float: The Tropical Hideaway, Adventureland
The Dole Whip is among some of the most timeless foods at Disneyland. It's tangy, lightly sweet, perfectly refreshing, and it just so happens to be dairy-free. I have so many special memories of enjoying this treat as a kid, marveling at the lush Adventureland jungle plants with my grandpa. When I think of Disneyland, I think of these Dole-Whip-in-hand moments.
Many try to get a Dole Whip from the Tiki Juice Bar, but the line is always way shorter at The Tropical Hideaway, which is, aptly, hidden behind the stand. There are also more options, including the Dole Whip swirl float. It's one of the best ways to enjoy Dole Whip, because you can pick two flavors, rather than just one. I personally like the classic pineapple and mango together.
Soy chorizo con papa tacos: Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Frontierland
Growing up, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante was always my family's go-to spot for a Disneyland dinner. As a group that usually consisted of me and my four siblings, parents, grandpa, two cousins, aunt, and uncle, the biggest draw to this eatery was always the crowd-pleasing options. It's also just such a gorgeous space with all of the colorful tiles and patio dining. For these reasons, I consider this eatery to be among the best vegan-friendly Disney restaurants.
The soy chorizo con papa tacos are vegan and just so good. They're served street-taco style (with onions and cilantro) with some phenomenal salsa. Get it with a side of Mexican rice, extra chips and salsa, and refried beans. It's one of the most flavorful and filling meals in the park. If you come at night, you can enjoy it under the twinkling star-shaped glass lanterns.
Strawberry pecan salad: Royal Street Veranda, New Orleans Square
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: People are sleeping on the salads at Disneyland. I've yet to see one go viral, and it's bizarre, because if you're visiting anytime when it's 70 degrees and hotter (most of the year in Southern California), there's nothing better than a chilled salad for lunch or dinner. This one from Royal Street Veranda is especially noteworthy for its bright strawberries, sweet pecans, earthy kale, refreshing romaine, and fruity vinaigrette, but the real star is the generous amount of fennel gleaming on top of it all.
I will say, this isn't a huge salad. The portion is somewhere between a side salad and a main course item, so if you're starving, this might not be the best thing to order. But if you just want a pick-me-up that's wholesome and well-balanced, I highly recommend it.
Bengal rice plate: Bengal Barbecue, Adventureland
Situated in by far my favorite part of the park, Bengal Barbecue was my family's go-to spot for lunch. Of course, this was before it blew up in popularity and had much shorter lines (as well as cheaper prices — individual skewers used to be less than $4). But today, there are even more options, particularly for vegans.
The Bengal rice plate with two outback vegetable skewers, jasmine rice, and citrus-miso slaw is among the tastiest Disneyland meals thanks to the smoky and tropical flavors. Order a pineapple spear to go with it, and it's basically everything you could want in this bazaar-fitted portion of the park. All said, vegans should note that the veggie skewers are cooked on the same grill as the meat skewers.
Vegan cheese pizza: Alien Pizza Planet, Tomorrowland
As a millennial, I obviously fantasized about eating at Alien Pizza Planet as a kid. So, I'll never forget how excited I was eating at Disneyland's version of this "Toy Story" restaurant for the first time as a tween. For our purposes, what's really exciting is that, if you ask for it, the staff can make you an egg-and-dairy-free pizza.
This veganized pizza is personal-sized, comes with non-dairy cheese, and it can be topped with what you see on the other pizzas, like pineapple, red onions, and olives. There are vegan items explicitly listed on the menu, as well, such as the sesame-ginger vegetable noodles ... but I want pizza if I'm going to Alien Pizza Planet. You can order it with the accidentally vegan Garlon Bread to bulk it up. Before you leave this space-themed restaurant, check out the back wall's original advertisements of vintage Tomorrowland attractions for a slice of Disneyland history.
Heirloom tomato and watermelon salad: Blue Bayou Restaurant, New Orleans Square
Reservations are highly recommended at this exclusive Disneyland restaurant, but if you want a fancy vegan meal, Blue Bayou Restaurant's Louisiana-inspired menu is your best bet. The highlight of the menu, in my opinion, is the refreshing heirloom tomato and watermelon salad. It comes with arugula, agave crema, pickled watermelon rinds, and shallot vinaigrette, making for one of the most unique salads in the whole park.
This offering reminds me a lot of the summer salad we'd make at the fine dining restaurant I used to chef at in Appalachia — it's cool to see something so elevated in a theme park. Plus, you can enjoy it as you watch those on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride float by on their boats, since the restaurant sits inside the iconic ride.
Felucian kefta garden spread: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
"Star Wars" fans will rejoice in this detailed, Jedi-friendly setting. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is framed as a "working hangar bay," so it's got a really galactic yet industrial atmosphere. I love that the menu consists of items inspired by the alien chef's "planet-hopping travels" — there's some really rich storytelling going on here. It's also just a really relaxing Disney restaurant, thanks to plentiful seating inside and out.
A highlight on the menu, the Felucian kefta garden spread just so happens to be vegan. It comes with three Impossible meatballs, herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish, and pita, so it's a filling yet light meal, and for a decent price, too.
Corn soup: Harbour Galley, New Orleans Square
I'm a fan of literally everything about Harbour Galley, from its location right on the Rivers of America to the strung buoys to the shack-on-the-sea vibes. But many people don't realize that some of Disneyland's best vegan dishes are sold right here.
The menu changes quite often, but the corn soup is a fabulous vegan addition, at the time of this writing. It's roasty and served in a bread bowl, making it especially ideal not only for summer corn enthusiasts, but also off-season visitors looking for something cozy. It's a perfect heartwarming meal before you head to the Haunted Mansion, which is right across from this vegan-friendly seafood shack.
Cranberry-pecan salad: Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Main Street U.S.A.
As a major "Mary Poppins" fan, I've always loved Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe for managing to capture the film's beauty. It helps that the menu is great, too. And if you're on the hunt for a great vegan dish, I'd recommend the cranberry-pecan salad.
This item comes with spiced pecans, non-dairy feta, tomatoes, and dried cranberries, all atop mixed greens and drizzled with strawberry vinaigrette. It's so sweet and salty, but the greens and tomatoes keep it all light. Plus, it comes with a complementary breadstick. But the true star of the salad is, for sure, the spiced pecans, which are so perfectly seasoned and caramelized. Make sure to enjoy this dish on the Victorian garden patio, where you can people-watch and enjoy the weather while you eat.
Blueberry cobbler: River Belle Terrace, Frontierland
I know that some people come to Disneyland for the massive turkey legs, cheesy garlic pretzel bread sandwiches, and other salty concoctions. However, I come for the sweets, and River Belle Terrace might just have my favorite dessert in the entire park.
The restaurant's vegan blueberry cobbler is warm, fruity, and topped with the perfect amount of oat streusel and non-dairy vanilla ice cream. Even compared to the non-vegan items, it's among the menu's top offerings thanks to its homemade feel and the way it captures the summertime spirit of Frontierland. If that strikes your fancy, make sure you reserve a table in advance — thanks to its riverside views and newer alcoholic offerings, this spot gets pretty busy.
Boysen apple freeze: Maurice's Treats, Fantasyland
I will always be team Dole Whip. But if pineapple isn't your thing or you just have a hankering for something icy and sweet while in Fantasyland, try the boysen apple freeze from Maurice's Treats as an alternative. This Disneyland treat tastes like a berry-flavored frozen cider, making this accidentally vegan, festive slushy a great autumn pick.
Maurice's Treats is right at Sleeping Beauty's Castle, so I recommend enjoying your frozen concoction while exploring the iconic site. If it's during autumn or winter, you'll feel cozy with the cider-y nature of it; if it's summer or spring, it'll cool you off. There's no scenario where it isn't a great experience.
Crème brûlée tart: Blue Bayou Restaurant, New Orleans Square
This is another vegan highlight from the Blue Bayou — there's a reason it's often ranked among the best Disneyland restaurants. The exclusive eatery's chefs know what they're doing, the menu is diverse, and the setting is stunning. The gleaming lanterns, fireflies, trees, and sounds of frogs and crickets add so much magic. But so does the food.
The crème brûlée tart is a menu standout. It's so rich and filled with vanilla bean perfection. It's topped with berries, so I feel like it would go really well with the blueberry cocktail. Just note that this dessert is definitely not for sharing. It's a pretty small size, so if you order it, don't plan on splitting it.
Popcorn: Snack carts around the park
Most people probably don't realize that the popcorn served around Disneyland is accidentally vegan. The park uses oils to flavor its popcorn, so it's PETA-approved. When I think of nights at Disneyland, I think of munching on popcorn while wandering through the park with my family, so it's a great added bonus that this snack is also cruelty-free.
There are seven snack carts that sell popcorn, so you're bound to run into one. However, my favorite is the one near the Mark Twain Riverboat. I like to eat it warm as I watch the canoers and ships go by in this peaceful portion of the park. Otherwise, the cart at the Small World Promenade offers a great view of the Matterhorn.
Corn ribs plate: Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Bayou Country
I feel like the Hungry Bear Restaurant has long been a super underrated place to grab a bite, perhaps because it's a little hidden away in Bayou Country. Renamed Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree in 2024, it's been open since the 1970s, and I love that it has such a woodsy vibe. Plus, you can enjoy two floors of river views.
This spot also happens to carry a delicious vegan entree option: the corn ribs plate. This menu item isn't huge, but it comes with chile-lime aïoli, vegan Parmesan, crispy onions, cilantro, and scallions, plus coleslaw and beer-battered fries. I love all of the textures, and if you're okay with paying extra, you can order the barbecue salad without the brisket to bulk your meal up.
Ronto-less garden wrap: Ronto Roasters, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Many folks have claimed that this plant-based item at Ronto Roasters is even tastier than its regular wrap. It's not hard to see why — while the Ronto wrap comes with just meats, peppercorn sauce, and tangy slaw, the vegan version focuses on flavorful toppings.
The Ronto-less garden wrap is stuffed with Impossible sausage, spicy kimchi slaw, sweet pickled cucumber, and gochujang spread on a pita. It's the perfect combination of hot, umami, savory, and sweet. This menu item has become a favorite for vegans, because it's not only delicious, but also filling, thanks to pretty large portions. It's also very well-balanced, offering a vegan meat alternative rather than solely relying on grains or greens for satiation.
Melon arugula salad: Cafe Orleans, New Orleans Square
My family and I have always loved Cafe Orleans for its Cajun fare, outdoor patio seating, and affordable prices. Today, you can enjoy a truly refreshing salad at this spot for $14. There are a few other vegan items on the menu, but the melon arugula salad is just so tasty. Comprised of organic cucumber, melon, toasted seeds, watercress, and basil, it's all drenched in the most divine Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
I'd come here during off-hours since it can get packed. 3 p.m., for example, is a great time of day to eat at any hopping Disneyland eatery. Just make sure to end your meal with a coffee, since this spot is said to boast the actual espresso machine that served Walt Disney.
Vegan Mickey-shaped waffles: Carnation Cafe, Main Street U.S.A.
It's a long-held vegan secret that, if you ask, anywhere that serves Mickey-shaped waffles can make them plant-based for you. It may not be an official menu item, but Carnation Cafe is a great place to order these veganized waffles, thanks to its great side options and outdoor seating — and I think getting to enjoy this Mickey-shaped snack under red-and-white umbrellas right on Main Street is pretty unbeatable.
To go on the side, you can also ask this turn-of-the-century restaurant to make you vegan breakfast potatoes. I love them with onions, mushrooms, and peppers added, which the cafe has readily available. Paired with seasonal fruit and hot tea or coffee, it's a full morning spread that could fuel even the busiest of days at Disneyland.
New Orleans-inspired Sno-Ball: Royal Street Veranda, New Orleans Square
If given the choice between ice cream and a snow cone, I'll generally pick the latter. This is especially true on hot days when shaved ice and fruity syrup sound perfect. Plus, I love that this historic spot in New Orleans Square serves massive portions of them.
The Royal Street Veranda's house-made syrups are delicious, coming in pineapple, coconut, cherry, lemon-lime, strawberry, and mango flavors. I recommend picking two flavors for your New Orleans-inspired Sno-Ball. The coconut and pineapple are great together, if you're like me and would do just about anything for a good piña colada. Otherwise, the strawberry and mango make for a sweet yet smooth fusion that could probably please anyone.
Spring garden wrap: Café Daisy, Mickey's Toontown
I've always been a little skeptical of this corner of Disneyland's culinary offerings. In my opinion, the dishes here usually lean pretty gimmicky and reliant on cheese for flavor (this includes the flop-overs that have, for some reason, gripped the attention of the internet). However, I've found the massive exception to this dairy-blanketed swath of Disneyland: Café Daisy's spring garden wrap.
It's completely unexpected with its bright lemon dressing, toasted pumpkin seeds, nutty quinoa, perfectly spongy flatbread, and generous heaps of romaine with a side of house-made chips. Vegan bloggers have been obsessing over it since its reveal, Yelpers are applauding, and Redditors are desperately looking for copycat recipes. I think we can all agree that I was wrong about Toontown. It's got some serious winners.
7 greens gumbo: Tiana's Palace, New Orleans Square
New Orleans Square is a gold mine for vegans. Its Cajun eateries have so many plant-based options, and they're usually pretty flavorful. Tiana's Palace, which has replaced the French Market Restaurant that dated back to the 1960s, is among those vegan-friendly spots.
The menu features both Creole and Cajun dishes, but the 7 greens gumbo is especially noteworthy. Chock-full of vegetables, legumes, and hearty starches, it's made with white beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes, and heirloom rice. I highly recommend this if you hit Disneyland on a rainy day or in the evening, as it's definitely a stick-to-your-ribs, cozy bowl of goodness. It's not super spicy, but it's still delicious if you're in the mood for a healthy stew.
Methodology
Most of this list is based on my favorite vegan dishes in Disneyland. I've been to the park countless times — we got some great discounts as a military family, and my mom's side all live in the area. Some of my favorite memories in the world were made at places like the Haunted Mansion and Splash Mountain because, moving around so often, trips to Disneyland felt like one of the few constants. As an adult, I'm still a massive Disney fan and am a member of D23, the official Disney fan club. I'm always up to date on the latest menu changes, and as an ex-vegan, it was fun to apply that knowledge.
For the rest of the lineup, I turned to the internet to explore which other vegan dishes everyone is raving about. The vegan community is so helpful, so I appreciated the plethora of plant-based Disney fans willing to share their hacks on their blogs, Instagram, Happy Cow, Reddit, and more.