20 Best Vegan Dishes At Disneyland

Picture this: You've spent the afternoon canoeing along Disneyland's Rivers of America and exploring the lush treetops of Adventureland. You've already gone on too many rides to count, having run around the various corners of the park for hours at this point. Now you're hungry, but you have no idea where to go because you're looking for food that's not only vegan, but also absolutely delicious. You could spend your precious Disneyland vacation scouring the internet for answers, or you can read this article before you go.

The Happiest Place on Earth carries all kinds of gorgeous plant-based creations, from refreshing salads, to filling entrees, to decadent dessert concoctions. The range is truly vast. So, whether you're a plant-based eater full-time or someone who just wants to find sustainable eats, here are the best vegan dishes at Disneyland. As someone who knows the park like the back of my hand, I'm starting with my favorites. The rest are menu items that internet vegans know and love.