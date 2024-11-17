10 Of Walt Disney's Favorite Foods

It seems as though creative individuals often have a famous affinity for food, even when they're known for creative ventures that have absolutely nothing to do with cuisine. Actress Elizabeth Taylor was reportedly a huge fan of one restaurant's chili (here are some other restaurants Taylor loved across the U.S.), while writer Ernest Hemingway's favorite meal was also his last. Walt Disney, known for founding a cartoon studio and creating multiple theme parks in his name, was a consummate storyteller who also had a well-known taste in food.

By all accounts, his preferences remained simple throughout his life. True to his Midwestern roots (he was born in Chicago and raised in Missouri), he typically went for a good plate of meat and potatoes over anything more sophisticated. But that doesn't mean he was thoughtless about the food he ate. His tastes may have been simple, but quality also mattered, and he cared about letting others experience the same joys he drew from his meals. Indeed, Disneyland boasts a number of eateries that prepare some of Walt Disney's favorite foods, including the Plaza Inn, which was known as the Red Wagon Inn when Disney himself ate there. We consulted Kevin M. Kern, regional archives manager of the Walt Disney Archives, to fill us in on what Disney liked to eat. So, let's take a more detailed look at what foods Disney enjoyed and how you might partake in them yourself, inside or outside of his theme parks.

