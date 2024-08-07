Walt Disney's Favorite Dessert Was Fruit Pie In A Variety Of Flavors
Disney celebrated its 100-year anniversary in January 2023 with a limited-time park-wide celebration at Disneyland Resort. From character costumes to shows to limited edition foods, every aspect of the original Disney park came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the man behind it all: Walter Elias Disney. Today, Walt Disney is cemented in American film history as a legend but according to his own family, Walt was a man of simpler tastes.
Even when his media empire was established, he still maintained his simpler preferences, which his family attributes to his frugal childhood on a Missouri farm. Walt Disney's wife, Lillian, recalls that Walt had modest but specific tastes, particularly with dessert. He would outright complain about cake, but he still had a few favorite sweets like Jell-O with fruit pieces and bread pudding. According to his daughter, Walt's absolute favorite was fruit pie, including boysenberry pie, apple pie, and lemon pie.
Apple pie is practically synonymous with Americana, but it is actually the Disney family recipe for lemon pie that has garnered attention throughout the years. The recipe was originally shared with the world in 1960 when it was published in "Mamie and Ike Eisenhower's Cookbook" and again in 2012 in "Chef Mickey: Treasures From the Vault and Delicious New Favorites." Today, the lemon pie carries its own legacy right alongside Walt's legacy as a little slice of Disney's rich and long history.
The Disney family's favorite fruit pie
The Disney family liked apple pie and boysenberry pie the old-fashioned way, served warm and with a proper pie crust, but their recipe for lemon pie was entirely different. Out of all the different types of pie, the family preferred lemon chiffon pie in a homemade graham cracker crust. This type of pie was served cold and required no baking, which made it quick and easy to make.
Another aspect that sets the Disney family's lemon chiffon pie apart is its unique name. When the recipe was first published, Walt Disney's first grandson was given the honor of naming the recipe. Young Christopher Disney Miller named the pie after himself and Chris' Cold Pie was born. Since then, the recipe has been shared in books, among fans online, and even in the parks.
Disney parks have many different desserts, some of which are limited to special events. In 2023, fans had the opportunity to try Walt's favorite pie for themselves. Chris' Cold Pie appeared at Disneyland as part of the 100-year celebration. The pie was served in miniature form, meant for one person to enjoy, with a graham cracker crust, vanilla chantilly cream, lemon drizzle, and an embossed 100-year anniversary chocolate piece on top. According to parkgoers, the pie was delightfully balanced, not too sweet, and delectably smooth, making it easy to see why Walt enjoyed it so much.