Walt Disney's Favorite Dessert Was Fruit Pie In A Variety Of Flavors

Disney celebrated its 100-year anniversary in January 2023 with a limited-time park-wide celebration at Disneyland Resort. From character costumes to shows to limited edition foods, every aspect of the original Disney park came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the man behind it all: Walter Elias Disney. Today, Walt Disney is cemented in American film history as a legend but according to his own family, Walt was a man of simpler tastes.

Even when his media empire was established, he still maintained his simpler preferences, which his family attributes to his frugal childhood on a Missouri farm. Walt Disney's wife, Lillian, recalls that Walt had modest but specific tastes, particularly with dessert. He would outright complain about cake, but he still had a few favorite sweets like Jell-O with fruit pieces and bread pudding. According to his daughter, Walt's absolute favorite was fruit pie, including boysenberry pie, apple pie, and lemon pie.

Apple pie is practically synonymous with Americana, but it is actually the Disney family recipe for lemon pie that has garnered attention throughout the years. The recipe was originally shared with the world in 1960 when it was published in "Mamie and Ike Eisenhower's Cookbook" and again in 2012 in "Chef Mickey: Treasures From the Vault and Delicious New Favorites." Today, the lemon pie carries its own legacy right alongside Walt's legacy as a little slice of Disney's rich and long history.