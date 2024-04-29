The Straightforward Trick For Choosing The Juiciest Lemon

Lemons can be a tricky ingredient to work with. While they are fantastic for dishes and beverages both sweet and savory, like lemon pepper chicken wings or blueberry and lemon tapioca pudding, these recipes require a significant amount of lemon juice — something that some lemons don't have much of. If you have ever experienced the frustration of cutting open a lemon to discover that it is quite dry, we have a tip for you: Purchase heavy lemons.

When we say that the trick is to buy heavy lemons, we don't mean to buy large ones; rather, you want to pick out lemons that are dense. Pick lemons that feel unusually weighty for their size and that have a slight give when you squeeze them. These lemons are so much heavier than others with the same dimensions because they contain more juice, which is exactly what you need. If you are lucky enough to be at a grocery store that sells the fruit by item rather than by weight, you will also benefit from the perk of getting more bang for your buck. Additionally, ensure the lemons you get are high quality in all of the other important ways by looking for ones that have evenly colored, smooth skin and a strong lemon aroma.