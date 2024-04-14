How Much Juice You Can Really Get From A Single Lemon

Lemons have a way of brightening up any meal. Whether it's in a refreshing glass of lemonade, baked into an easy lemon cake, or squeezed over a grilled piece of fish, this citrusy fruit packs a big flavor punch. But just how much juice can you get from a single lemon? It depends.

First, the more ripe your fruit is, the more juice it carries. Secondly, the size of the citrus is a key determinant. However, even while considering the external dimensions, you must also factor in the internal mass of flesh which varies according to the thickness of the rind — a thinner rind means more flesh hence more juice, and vice versa.

That said, in the culinary world, the amount of juice in a lemon is estimated based on the size of the fruit. A medium-sized lemon, roughly the size of a tennis ball, typically yields around 2 to 3 tablespoons of juice. But if you're dealing with a larger lemon, say one the size of a baseball or bigger, you might be looking at closer to 4 tablespoons of juice. On the flip side, smaller lemons might only give you about 1 to 2 tablespoons of the citrus liquid.