The Vintage Foods At Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Celebration You Need To Try

Whether he was enjoying a meaty bowl at Hollywood hotspot Chasen's or heating up cans of Gebhardt's and Dennison's at home, chili was famously one of Walt Disney's favorite foods. According to Medina, this version is based on a park recipe that Walt himself once enjoyed. As for what exactly goes into the pot, "Disney magic is the special ingredient" is all Medina was willing to divulge.

It's no surprise that the comfort food classic makes multiple appearances on the 70th Anniversary celebration menu, but a simple bowl just won't do. It wouldn't be a visit to Disneyland without a corn dog, and the chili cheese version being fried up at Corn Dog Castle in Disney California Adventure is an all-time weiner. Topped with chili, shredded cheddar and corn dips, the dog on a stick gets some extra oomph with a potato-spiked batter.

Want your tater to take centerstage? Then head to Troubadour Tavern in Disneyland Park and order the W.E.D. Chili Baked Potato which is slathered with all the familiar fixings. (And yes, those initials stand for Walter Elias Disney.) If you are in the mood for Mexican, the chili-topped Fried Tamale Walking Taco at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante will be more your speed.