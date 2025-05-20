The Vintage Foods At Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Celebration You Need To Try
Walt Disney's vision for Disneyland was rooted in innovation as he sought to provide parkgoers an exciting glimpse of what the future may hold. But in addition to ensuring that look forward was embedded into his labor of love's DNA, he afforded visitors the opportunity to bask in the glory of yesteryear (more specifically, the best version of it), from the opening stroll down Main Street U.S.A. to a ride on an old-fashioned riverboat. As Disneyland celebrates its 70th anniversary, that juxtaposition of Tomorrowland and Frontierland remains woven in all threads of the park's fabric, including its culinary offerings.
For the big birthday bash, Disneyland is rolling out a menu of over 70 (get it?) specialty menu items and, not surprisingly, several of those options offer a literal taste of nostalgia. We talked to Disneyland Resort chef Steven Medina about some of the vintage eats that should be on your radar during the 70th anniversary celebration.
One of Walt Disney's favorites takes center stage
Whether he was enjoying a meaty bowl at Hollywood hotspot Chasen's or heating up cans of Gebhardt's and Dennison's at home, chili was famously one of Walt Disney's favorite foods. According to Medina, this version is based on a park recipe that Walt himself once enjoyed. As for what exactly goes into the pot, "Disney magic is the special ingredient" is all Medina was willing to divulge.
It's no surprise that the comfort food classic makes multiple appearances on the 70th Anniversary celebration menu, but a simple bowl just won't do. It wouldn't be a visit to Disneyland without a corn dog, and the chili cheese version being fried up at Corn Dog Castle in Disney California Adventure is an all-time weiner. Topped with chili, shredded cheddar and corn dips, the dog on a stick gets some extra oomph with a potato-spiked batter.
Want your tater to take centerstage? Then head to Troubadour Tavern in Disneyland Park and order the W.E.D. Chili Baked Potato which is slathered with all the familiar fixings. (And yes, those initials stand for Walter Elias Disney.) If you are in the mood for Mexican, the chili-topped Fried Tamale Walking Taco at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante will be more your speed.
A corn chip off the old block
Here's an especially cheesy foodie fun fact: We have Disneyland to thank for the world's first Doritos. A precursor of the nacho-dusted tortilla chip made its debut at Casa de Fritos, which began serving up Mexican specialties in Frontierland on August 11, 1955, a mere two months after the park's grand opening. Of course, Fritos was the main attraction at the Frito-Lay sponsored eatery which would later be rebranded as Casa Mexicana before locking into its current iteration: Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.
As an ode to one of Disneyland's OG eateries, Fritos, or rather, "corn chips" as they're officially billed on the menu, makes multiple appearances including on the Fried Tamale Walking Taco and Chili Cheese Corn Dog. But the wild card of the bunch is Rancho del Zocalo's Mocha Cream Puff. "The kicker, and where this ties into the Fritos, are the chocolate-covered Fritos on top," says Medina. "So, that's a little bit of sweet, a little bit of salty. But the crunch factor on this is what's going to tie that in together."
Enjoy original Disneyland dishes and other retro eats
If you want to go old school, the Disneyland anniversary menu can take you on a culinary journey all the way back in the day, specifically July 18, 1955 when Walt's dream finally became a reality. Set your sights on the Apple Pancake Rolls being served up River Belle Terrace in Frontierland at Disneyland Park. "This was a dish that you could have ordered day one of the park opening," says Medina. "If you were to have breakfast somewhere on Main Street in 1955, this would've been what you could have been expected to get."
If apples aren't your thing, opt for the blueberry pancakes, another 1955 offering, which benefits from a modern update of streusel and vanilla chantilly cream. Though it wasn't on the original menu, the Hook's Galley Tuna Melt is an ode to the Chicken of the Sea Pirate Ship and Restaurant which launched 70 years ago. The nostalgic vintage sandwich, prepared with tuna salad, Muenster cheese, and marinated tomatoes. (The tiny pirate sword piercing the olive topper deserves a "yo-ho!"). Another retro Disney restaurant, Tahitian Terrace, which ended its over 30-year run in 1993, also gets some love courtesy of the Grilled Tahitian Ribs from Bengal Barbecue. "Ultimately, the culinary team wanted to have a guest experience where they felt as though when they're eating here today in 2025, it can feel similar to what it must have been like to eat a dish in the '60s or the '70s or all the way through Disney's history," says Medina.