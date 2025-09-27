10 Times Gordon Ramsay Was Actually Nice To Contestants On Hell's Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay has a temper so famous that an entire show was built around it. Hell's Kitchen places aspiring chefs under Ramsay's inescapable scrutiny as they compete to win an executive chef role and a cash prize. His standards are extraordinarily high, and characteristic of professional kitchens, the insults are boundless as he barks orders in a military fashion, especially during a dinner rush. For example, he once compared a chef's piece of fish to "Gandhi's flip-flop," and on another occasion, referred to a chef as looking like a female Hannibal Lecter. Or there was the time he told a contestant that it looked as though a bird had relieved itself all over their piece of pork. F-bombs are plentiful, and sometimes confrontations become so heated, it seems they might get physical.
Still, Ramsay has a soft side. While he runs hot, he is fair and sometimes even complimentary. Beyond his fiery disposition, Ramsay is known for being compassionate, taking an interest in contestants who display humility and show a genuine desire to learn and improve. While praise is uncommon, it is often just as passionate as his outbursts and critiques. Ramsay's stern persona is balanced by sincere pep talks, honest approval, and an admirable demand for excellence. This might be why contestants and colleagues respect him so highly, even after being belittled and berated. Below, we've compiled a list of the rare times Gordon Ramsay was nice to contestants on Hell's Kitchen.
He sends Julia to culinary school
Julia Williams was the dark horse of Hell's Kitchen Season 3. She entered the competition with minimal experience, having worked primarily as a short-order cook, and was unfamiliar with the pressure, expectations, or formalities of a professional restaurant kitchen. For instance, in one of the early menu challenges, she served Chef Ramsay fish and chips, hoping the dish would make the Hell's Kitchen menu. Needless to say, while tasty enough, her dish was not of a high enough standard, with Gordon Ramsay noting that Hell's Kitchen serves fine dining.
Julia's time on the show was inconsistent, to say the least, with the highs exceedingly high and the lows earth-shatteringly low. Still, she made it to the final four, and her tenacity and resilience made her elimination particularly emotional. When Ramsay asked her why she should stay, Julie simply stated that she didn't want to leave and that while she had a tough service, she would not give up. He responded that he had never seen a chef take such strides in a short period, making his decision impossibly difficult. Ultimately, Julia was eliminated, leaving Ramsay uncharacteristically torn up by her departure. He praised her for her time on the show, and then, for the first time in the history of Hell's Kitchen, he offered to send her to culinary school, noting her talent and potential. Ramsay even suggested that once Julia completes culinary school, she come back to the show for a second try.
When Heather gets burned, Ramsay comes to the rescue
Professional kitchens see no shortage of injuries. The pressure is high and the pace is relentless, meaning chefs constantly suffer nicks, cuts, bruises, and burns. Hell's Kitchen is no exception. There have been several noteworthy injuries during the show's history, like the time one chef sliced the tip of his finger off during prep. In a memorable moment of Season 2, Heather West suffered a severe burn during a dinner service, and Gordon Ramsay attended to her immediately. The burn was severe enough that Heather needed medical attention and she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
While asking her teammate to prepare the duck sauce, Heather reached for a pot and burned her hand severely. She immediately yelled and dropped the pot, and Ramsay rushed to her side and asked whether she was okay. When she told him she wasn't, he quickly placed her hand under warm running water. Ramsay kept Heather calm, encouraging deep breaths, and ensured that ice was on the way. He kept his composure and took control of her team, guiding them through the incident. Impressively, Heather continued giving orders while dealing with her injury. Finally, Ramsay softly informed Heather that the medic had arrived before returning to his work. After the incident, Heather garnered the reputation of a fierce competitor. Her grit and mental toughness during the incident impressed Chef Ramsay immensely. She rose steadily through the ranks and, ultimately, went on to win her season.
He loves T's vegetarian dish
Famously, Gordon Ramsay hates vegetarianism, even going so far as to say that he would pay his children to keep them eating meat. It should come as no surprise, then, that it took Hell's Kitchen until Season 14 to introduce its first vegetarian challenge. In Episode 15, the final four lined up in front of a butcher's counter and were told that while they could look at all the stunning cuts of meat, they could not use any of them for the challenge. Most of the contestants were disappointed, apart from one who had been a vegetarian for four years. T Gregoire fell into the former camp, claiming she considered herself a "certified meatatarian." She noted that she was entirely uninterested in vegetarian cuisine, and only force, or Chef Ramsay, could change that. As a result, she opted for a soy-based dish that imitated chicken.
T's dish was a spin on a traditional chicken and dumpling dish, substituting the meat for tofu. Her dumplings were made from chickpeas that she carefully placed in a fennel broth with ginger butter tofu. As Ramsay tasted her dish, T appeared anxious and antsy. She expressed her nervousness, stating that she gave the meal her all. Ramsay stated that he has never liked tofu... up until this point. To T's relief and surprise, he praised her innovative use of vegetables and complimented the broth, calling the dish a job well done — rare praise from the notoriously hard-to-please chef.
Homesick Egypt receives words of encouragement
Hell's Kitchen is a pressure cooker, and contestants spend weeks away from their families while under enormous strain. Being on the show is a massive opportunity and can kick-start a chef's career, but the experience is taxing. After having previously been up for elimination in the competition, in Season 23, Episode 5, Egypt Davis decided to step out of the contest. During a feedback session, Egypt told Gordon Ramsay that he wanted to leave. He expressed being homesick, missing his children, and decided it was best for him to quit. Ramsay listened and calmly suggested they have a chat before Egypt finalized his decision.
The two entered the pantry, and Ramsay promptly validated Egypt's feelings, at which point Egypt suddenly broke down in tears. Ramsay went on to share that he, too, was feeling homesick. He had left his newborn baby and also found it immensely difficult being away from his family. In a very rare but touching moment, Ramsay's voice breaks while speaking about his loved ones. He continued by emphasizing that although Egypt had been up for elimination, he was saved because he deserved to be in the competition. It's at this point that Egypt takes back his decision to leave and decides to give the contest his all. Ramsay grabs him by the shoulders, tells him to focus and believe in himself, and the two hug it out. It was a Hell's Kitchen pep talk for the ages.
He has a heart-to-heart with Robert
Gordon Ramsay has a knack for nicknames. Some notable instances — with the expletives removed — include calling contestants "the Barbie twins," "a baby rhino," and "toilet brush." A couple others were named "useless sacks of Yankee Doodle," and there are far more examples too profane to mention. Some of these were particularly harsh, yet it was a fairly innocuous nickname that became a point of contention between Ramsay and contestant Robert Hesse. In an episode of Season 5, Robert complained to his fellow contestants about Ramsay calling him Bobby. He noted that his name is Robert, and due to trauma in his past, being called Bobby makes him uneasy. Robert decided to talk to Ramsay about the situation and believed that because the two share similar backgrounds, Ramsay would hopefully understand.
Robert nervously entered Ramsay's office and explained that he does not like being called Bobby. He opened up about his father, who is named Bobby, suggesting that he has a lot of trauma associated with him. He clarified that when Ramsay calls him Bobby, he is bombarded by memories and associations of someone who treated him very poorly. Without making him have to over-explain himself, Chef Ramsay stopped Robert and immediately apologized. He graciously stated that he understood and only wished Robert had come to him sooner, because he would never have called him Bobby had he known. Ramsay made it clear that he respected the request, the two shook hands, and Robert left feeling heard.
The contestants receive rare praise for an outstanding dinner service
The dinner service segments of a Hell's Kitchen episode are generally pretty stressful. The customers arrive, Gordon Ramsay starts yelling, and the contestants have to keep it together. Famously, some of Ramsay's angriest moments occur during dinner service, as everything has to go absolutely perfectly. In one episode, Ramsay became so infuriated with the quality of service that he suspended all cooking and sent out shrimp cocktails, precisely because the entrée required no cooking or seasoning. On a separate occasion, he berated a waiter for telling the customers not to order sides as they would not come out on time.
However, in one unique episode, the dinner service went almost perfectly. The chefs displayed effortless teamwork and seamless craftsmanship in the kitchen. One contestant even noted that despite hating her castmate, they work very well together, and that's how it should be. Just before the dinner rush came to an end, the chefs were thrown a final curveball — a booking of 12 entered the restaurant. The difficulty with a booking of this size is that each dish has to come out at the same time, but even this challenge was met with ease and precision. At the post-service debrief, Chef Ramsay was thrilled, practically beaming as he gave each chef a high five. He congratulated the contestants on their impressive performance, calling it the best service in Hell's Kitchen thus far.
He loves Elsie's humble chicken soup
Hell's Kitchen serves fine dining, and Gordon Ramsay strongly encourages contestants to elevate their dishes, whether they have fine dining experience or not. In Season 1, Episode 8, before the dinner service, Ramsay instructed the contestants to create potential menu items using leftover ingredients, as he believes that a restaurant's ability to utilize leftovers is key to its success. He stressed the importance by stating that it's a challenge he gives to every new hire in one of his restaurants. The contestants' ingredients included macaroni, parsnips, beef, chicken, red wine, tomatoes, lemons, and raspberries, and they only had 15 minutes to create their dishes.
After their time had ended, the chefs were called to present their dishes to Ramsay. They made their way around the table, each presenting a fine dining meal more sophisticated than the next — beef stew, a raspberry cream dessert, pasta, and chicken drumsticks in a natural thyme sauce. Finally, it was Elsie Ramos' turn, and she revealed her go-to chicken soup, which she says is great for hangovers. Ramsay couldn't help but crack a smile, and the other contestants stifled their laughter. Still, despite the uncharacteristic smirk, he was skeptical — chicken soup is not fine dining. However, after taking a bite, he changed his mind. He praised the dish, noting its flavor, substance, and heartiness. Then, he congratulated her warmly, and to everyone's shock, including Ramsay's, Elsie won the challenge, having successfully elevated leftover chicken soup.
Sterling is allowed to keep his chef jacket
A Hell's Kitchen elimination is never easy; some are emotional, others are brutal, but few are as uplifting as Sterling's elimination in Season 13. Sterling Wright is considered one of the most beloved contestants on Hell's Kitchen. He is known for his big grin and being "100%," which became his catchphrase. Beyond that, he was considered a team player and managed to keep his cool under immense pressure, often being the contestant that kept the group's spirits up.
After a difficult dinner service, Gordon Ramsay called the contestants together for a debrief. He expressed his disappointment regarding the service, insinuating it was sloppy and that too many mistakes were made. Then, he asked Sterling to step forward, and so began a very heartfelt goodbye from Ramsay. He called Sterling a brilliant and tough competitor, who was sadly just not ready to be executive chef. He went on to praise Sterling for his positive attitude and for boosting the group's morale, and, finally, he tells Sterling to keep his jacket. Very few chefs on Hell's Kitchen have received the honor of keeping their jackets after elimination. The gesture indicates a great deal of respect from Chef Ramsay despite the dismissal. Sterling thanked Ramsay with a hug and his famous grin, leaving multiple contestants in tears. Ramsay emphasized that Sterling performed brilliantly on the show, and the jacket is a reminder of that. He hugged Sterling again and watched warmly as he left.
He manages to get Declan's parents on the show
Making it to the final three on Hell's Kitchen is a huge accomplishment; however, it comes at a cost. Contestants spend weeks away from their families, and it takes a toll. During the finale of Season 19, Gordon Ramsay surprised the finalists by bringing their families onto the show for a morale boost to see them through the final stretch of the competition. However, one contestant, Declan Horgan, was from Ireland, and getting his parents to America proved a little more challenging.
After the other contestants had seen their families, Ramsay called Declan into his office. Ramsay appeared quite sullen as he explained that this is the point of the show where they fly in the contestants' families. He also explained that Declan's competitors had already met with their families, but sadly, it's been difficult to track his parents down because they were on holiday. Declan appeared disappointed but held himself together. He shared that it had been two years since he last saw his family and expressed being incredibly homesick. However, after a quick misdirect, Ramsay announced Declan's parents had been rerouted from their holiday to come and see him. They flung open the door, and the entire room became emotional. In a particularly touching moment, Declan turned to his parents, asking them to look at how far he'd come. Being a foreigner himself, one might assume that Ramsay truly understood the significance of the reunion for Declan.
Nikki is praised for her talent
Generally speaking, when Gordon Ramsay singles out a contestant on Hell's Kitchen, it's rarely a good thing. He has been known to point out when a chef is slipping up, letting their team down, or performing poorly overall. Beyond that, when a contestant is brought to the pantry, it is often because they're distressed and in need of a pep talk from the chef. Nikki Hanna seems to be the exception. Nikki was the youngest contestant on her season, with the least amount of experience, and during prep before a dinner service, Ramsay called her into the pantry for a chat.
Ramsay surprised Nikki and the audience when he pulled her aside to congratulate the young chef on her cooking. Considering her age and experience, starting as a line cook, he told her that she was cooking in a league of her own and outperforming the other contestants. He praised her remarkable growth in such a short amount of time, emphasizing that she was on the up. Nikki was taken aback but sincerely grateful for the remarks, noting that she did not take them lightly, coming from a Michelin-starred chef, and added that she would never forget the interaction. Sadly, Nikki failed to earn a black jacket. However, during the elimination, Chef Ramsay made a point of reminding Nikki of his respect for her and even offered her an apprenticeship at any one of his restaurants, anywhere in the world. He went on to reassure her that her potential was limitless and then sent her off with a warm hug.