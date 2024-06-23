The Flavorful Shortcut For Chicken Soup That You've Been Missing Out On

Comfort food is a sacred institution for a reason. Good food ripples with the holy, indescribable power to make people feel good. Admittedly, the word "comforting" implies some degree of familiarity, which is to say, "predictability," but don't get it twisted. Your go-to comfort foods should be reassuring, not boring, even if you more or less know what to expect when you see a steaming bowl of chicken soup sliding your way. To keep this beloved, tried-and-true comfort food classic rich and packed with flavor, use rotisserie chicken in your next batch of warming, mouth-watering chicken soup.

By the time you've finished fine-chopping all the veggies for that mirepoix, chances are you might be feeling a little spent on the prep work, especially if you're making chicken soup on a busy weeknight. Picking up a rotisserie chicken saves time, and it's frankly more flavorful than boiling or pan-frying store-bought chicken breast yourself. There's a reason why store-bought rotisserie chicken tastes so much moister and complex than the stuff you make at home (more on that here, and it's not your fault, for the record). And, of course, it's always a better option than adding canned chicken to a stockpot and hoping for the best (we've all been there). To do it, simply buy a rotisserie chicken from your local grocery store or deli, tear it into shreds or chunks, then add the chicken to your pot or slow cooker of soup.