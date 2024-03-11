The Toughest Food Critique Tilly Ramsay Received From Her Dad Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Tilly Ramsay has been on the "MasterChef Junior" set since she was just a child and now she's living out a dream having been recently promoted to the prestigious judge role on the series. Starring alongside culinary powerhouses Aarón Sánchez, Daphne Oz, and her father, Gordon Ramsay, the upcoming ninth season features kids between the ages of 8 and 13 competing in a variety of cooking challenges. While promoting the new season, Tilly told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview that she was excited about the opportunity and had fun joking with her dad on set.

"I enjoyed every minute of it," the 22-year-old said. "I felt so lucky seeing him, and trying to be like him was really cool. We just wind each other up a lot of the time. We tease each other. We just have fun."

However, Tilly revealed that Gordon can be a bit of a micromanager when it comes to the kitchen. She told us the toughest cooking criticism she's ever received from her famous father was when she was trying to cook the absolute best steak, which he's an expert at; the talented chef can touch a piece of meat and know if it's medium rare or not.

"I overcooked it once, and he was like, 'Oh, a little less,' or 'slightly over-colored the outside,'" she explained. "And he is tough but he also knows that when those kinds of things were happening, I was learning and you've got to start somewhere."