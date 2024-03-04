Tilly Ramsay Tells Us What It Was Like Working With Her Dad On MasterChef Junior - Exclusive Interview

You've appeared on "MasterChef Junior" many times throughout the years. What made you officially decide to make the leap to be a judge on the show?

I loved coming on from a young age with my dad. I think I was first age 12 when I came on. I loved watching what he's done. In school holidays, I used to sit at the side of the set and watch him and the other judges and watch the kids, which was always really cool. Then, when I was asked to do the Christmas special, that was important to me. I had so much fun doing that. It was a very fun time. And then getting asked to do a full season was a dream come true because I got to do everything I've admired my dad doing for years.

What can fans expect to see this season that's different from seasons past?

This season is very competitive; everyone was incredibly good. It was full of passion, it was energetic, and some amazing challenges. And what I think is so nice is every season is different because it comes with different characters. You've also got different challenges. It's all very exciting.

In a recent interview, Aarón Sánchez said you bring a "youthful exuberance" to the show. What was it like to be at the judge's table with him as well as Daphne Oz?

It was amazing getting to be around Daphne and Aarón. They're so knowledgeable, and they're so passionate as well. Learning from them was really cool. Aarón, he makes me laugh a lot. He and my dad, they wind each other up. They're always a bit like brothers. They jab at each other. They have a lot of fun. Hearing his food stories and his style of cooking is very interesting to me. Because again, it's different to what my dad does, it's different to what I know. So it's just exciting learning.

And then being around Daphne, for me, she's like a role model. She's so cool. She is also so knowledgeable, and I've learned her story of how she became who she is and what she does, all the different ways she learned about food, and all the different experiences she had. Hearing that just excites me, and the things that I could do and what different routes you can go down, which is pretty exciting.

I felt like I was constantly learning, even hearing them critique a dish, hearing them say their personal changes, what they would do slightly differently, or what they really liked. Then I go home and I'm like, "Oh, if I'm making that, remember, Aarón said he would do this and Daphne would do that." It just felt like I learned so much.