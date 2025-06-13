How Southern Chicken And Dumplings Became So Popular In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The wide variety of sweet and savory Southern recipes are positively overflowing with warmth and comfort in every bite. Drop dumplings are one of many types of dumplings in existence and a typical accompaniment to a recipe of Southern chicken and dumplings. This was usually made with roasted chicken, savory gravy, and tender, doughy drop biscuits floating in the gravy. Its origins can actually be traced back to the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States where European immigrants settled in the mid-late 1800s, bringing similar recipes from their homeland, and adapting them to American culture. Some attribute these recipes to German immigrants, others to Pennsylvania Dutch, and even French Canadians. One thing that's for certain is that the dish is well-loved and delicious.

With a lineage that traces back to Eastern Europe and French Canada, it's interesting to see how the dish has evolved over time. Inaccurately considered a Great Depression-era meal, chicken and dumplings preceded this worldwide economic downturn by decades and it was seen as a food of prosperity. In the 1920s, chickens were typically raised for eggs. To use a chicken for its meat constituted an event worthy of such a lavish indulgence. Until the boom of broilers in the 1950s and the expansion of chicken production plants in the 1960s that made chicken more readily accessible to mass markets, red meat was often the cheaper choice. There are many modern upgrades such as using a slow cooker to make chicken and dumplings to elevate this classic recipe.