10 Large Features You Should Never Install In A Small Kitchen

Allow us to take a shot in the dark: a small kitchen was never on the top of your wishlist when you were house hunting. However, if your kitchen doesn't have as much space as you wish it did, it needn't be the end of the world. Instead of looking at the lack of space as a limitation, it can be your license to get more intentional with what you allow in your kitchen. If you are looking for pointers, there are several small kitchen upgrades that make a big style statement. However, at the same time, it is crucial to be equally wary of the large features that can choke the natural flow of the space and its sense of visual openness.

Floor-to-ceiling pantries can overwhelm a compact space. Heavy bar stools and oversized islands can crowd walkways. Even something as simple as your choice of cabinet color can dictate how cramped your space feels.

To ensure that you don't have post-purchase regret, we looked to Minnie Bhatt, founder of Minnie Bhatt Design, for help. From the appliances that are eating into precious countertop space to the accessories that are silently stealing the sense of airiness from your small kitchen, she details the large features that she never wants to see in a small kitchen.