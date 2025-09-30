A Medieval Kitchen Feature Is Making A Comeback In Modern Homes

It's become very popular for modern homes to still incorporate or showcase vintage elements that enhance their beauty or functionality. One such feature, which has its roots in medieval kitchens, is making a big comeback in contemporary homes. If you're about to embark on a kitchen remodel, you might consider adding it to your plans.

A dirty kitchen, also known as a scullery kitchen or second kitchen, is an extra room located at one end of the kitchen. It was incorporated into European kitchens in medieval times and remained popular throughout the Victorian era. There were many purposes of a second kitchen: to create a place where staff could prepare food and clean up after a meal, as well as wash dishes, food, and kitchen linens. Dirty kitchens also became popular outside of Europe; for instance, in the Philippines, a dirty kitchen was actually an outdoor kitchen that was used to keep heat, mess, smoke, and cooking odors out of the house.

A kitchen remodel is a huge undertaking that requires careful planning. If you don't know where to start with your kitchen remodel planning, it may help to outline the specific ways you use your kitchen in your daily life and what areas are lacking or frustrating to you. This can help you determine if you could use the extra space afforded by a scullery, and how much money to allot for a kitchen remodel that includes a scullery or dirty kitchen.