Here's How Much Money You Should Allot For A Kitchen Remodel

A thousand dollars, here and a few hundred, there — kitchen remodels add up quickly. Everyone tells you that kitchen renovations increase the value of your house, but knowing how much money to invest is stickier territory. If you're still figuring out where to start with your kitchen remodel, it's a good idea to begin with the budget. While there are always outliers, the general rule is to allot 15% to 20% of your home's overall value. For a major renovation on an average property worth $400,000, that's a staggering $60,000 to $80,000. Our advice? Start saving.

Don't underestimate the work required. A standard remodel includes far more than simply purchasing and fitting new cabinets. For a full-service renovation, you'll be hiring a joiner, plumber, electrician, plasterer, and decorator — that adds up. It starts with ripping out the old kitchen, potentially incurring additional costs on removals for garbage disposals and then some. Hence, why you should also set aside a fifth of your budget for any unforeseen costs. The process then could include any necessary wall work like plastering and tiling, along with electrical adjustments, and the actual kitchen fitting following closely afterward. That's all assuming you designed the kitchen of your dreams, too.