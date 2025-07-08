Here's How Much Money You Should Allot For A Kitchen Remodel
A thousand dollars, here and a few hundred, there — kitchen remodels add up quickly. Everyone tells you that kitchen renovations increase the value of your house, but knowing how much money to invest is stickier territory. If you're still figuring out where to start with your kitchen remodel, it's a good idea to begin with the budget. While there are always outliers, the general rule is to allot 15% to 20% of your home's overall value. For a major renovation on an average property worth $400,000, that's a staggering $60,000 to $80,000. Our advice? Start saving.
Don't underestimate the work required. A standard remodel includes far more than simply purchasing and fitting new cabinets. For a full-service renovation, you'll be hiring a joiner, plumber, electrician, plasterer, and decorator — that adds up. It starts with ripping out the old kitchen, potentially incurring additional costs on removals for garbage disposals and then some. Hence, why you should also set aside a fifth of your budget for any unforeseen costs. The process then could include any necessary wall work like plastering and tiling, along with electrical adjustments, and the actual kitchen fitting following closely afterward. That's all assuming you designed the kitchen of your dreams, too.
How to lower renovation costs
If you looked at those stats and panicked, you're not alone. While 15% to 20% is the optimal budget, there's always wriggle room. The most obvious way to lower costs is by reducing the number of hours any tradespeople work. If you can, pitch in with some DIY projects — are you handy with a paintbrush or spanner? Cut back on installation and labor costs, and you'll shave a hefty amount off that budget by attack the basics. After all, almost anyone can remove an old kitchen or add a dash of paint to walls.
Secondly, consider adapting your overall approach. When taking the full-service route, the typical guidance is to never budget less than 5% of your property's value, which translates to a sweet spot of $20,000 for a $400,000 home. It's possible to cut costs without lifting a finger. Just adjust expectations accordingly and opt for a minor renovation by installing new countertops and hardware.
Lastly, evaluate different design decisions. For instance, sticking to your original layout is a crucial tip to keep your kitchen renovation affordable by avoiding unnecessary rewiring or replumbing. Materials matter, too, and there are plenty of pro tips to make your kitchen look bougie on a budget. Instead of rewiring, get creative with LED strips like these DAYBETTER Under Cabinet Lights. Or, rather than replace your upper cabinets, fit open shelving. Where there's a will, there's a way — kitchen remodeling is more cost-flexible than many realize.