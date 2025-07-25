12 Kitchen Tools That Make Prepping Fruit A Breeze
Some refer to fruit as "nature's candy" due to its sweet and delicious flavor. Perhaps this is why many of us can't seem to get enough of this nutritious food group. With so many different types of fruit, from berries to stone fruits (like peaches and nectarines) to tropical fruits (such as papayas and pineapples) to pome fruits (like apples and pears), you can always find something in season that will satisfy your cravings. Beyond that natural sweetness and incredible taste, fruits offer a lot of versatility as well. You can enjoy them just as they are as a snack, but you can also add them to a variety of recipes for an extra sweet treat.
However, fruits can be a bit difficult to work with or enjoy. Some have pits that can get in the way when preparing a recipe, others have soft skin that can be difficult to peel, and others can be tedious or time-consuming to cut or slice. Fortunately, there are a variety of specialty tools on the market that are designed to help you prep fruits for various recipes or just for enjoying as they are. Ahead, we've pulled together some of the best kitchen tools that will help you make prepping fruit a breeze. We've featured tools that can help with many different types of fruit, relying on customer reviews to help us pick highly-rated options. You'll find a more in-depth discussion of our methodology at the end of this piece.
Coksdupid Fruit Slicer Cup
This fruit slicer cup can help you quickly and easily slice a variety of fruits and other items so that they're ready to add to your favorite recipes. The cup's design features a lower slicing blade. When you press it over a strawberry, banana, kiwi, or other soft food, the blade cuts through the item. You can cut multiple fruits back-to-back. As they're sliced, the pieces collect in the cup, which you can then empty into a mixing bowl for a recipe or directly onto a plate for a snack. Not only is this slicer cup easy to use, but it also helps you ensure that you get evenly sliced fruit to make sure your recipes turn out perfectly. Just a few of the potential uses could include cutting strawberries for strawberry shortcake or adding banana slices to a peanut butter sandwich.
Overall, reviews for this fruit slicer cup are very positive. Users appreciate how quickly and easily they are able to slice through multiple strawberries and other smaller food items. Several customers also highlight how easy the tool is to clean — it comes apart and can be put in the dishwasher. However, opinions are a bit mixed on the slicer cup's size. While some feel that it is large enough for their needs, others say that it is smaller than they were expecting.
OXO Good Grips Peach Pitter
When you're making one of your favorite peach recipes, such as a peach cobbler or a delicious cocktail with fresh peaches, it can be tedious trying to remove the pits from several pieces of fruit. The OXO Good Grips peach pitter can simplify that task, allowing you to move on to everything else that needs to be completed for the recipe. This handy tool offers an easy-to-use design. Simply line the sharp, stainless steel teeth over the center of the peach and press it down through the center. As you press down, the flexible head will adapt to glide over pits of varying sizes, allowing you to pull them out with ease. In addition to using this with peaches, you can also use it to remove the pits from other stone fruits, such as plums and nectarines.
The vast majority of customers have given this peach pitter from OXO Good Grips a five-star rating, demonstrating their overall satisfaction with it. In their write-ups, many praise how well the tool works. They note that the pit comes out quickly and cleanly, leaving the rest of the fruit unblemished and ready to enjoy. Users also share that they've had success using this tool to remove the pits from both smaller and larger stone fruits, making it an even more solid buy in their minds.
Cuisinart 3-in-1 Precision Fruit Slicer
Take a look at the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Precision Fruit Slicer if you're looking for a versatile tool that can help you cut a variety of fruits. The set features a base to hold the fruit steady as you slice through it with one of the three included blade guides. There is one blade for mangoes, one for apples and pears, and one for lemons, limes, and oranges. Each blade features stainless steel construction for performance and durability, and color-coded handles to help you more quickly find the one you're looking for. The three blades all nest securely in the base for more compact storage.
Customers are generally satisfied with this product. Of the three cutting blades, many find the apple slicer to be the easiest and most effective to use. Some do note that the mango and citrus wedger could be a bit sharper to improve their performance.
Ordekcity Cherry Pitter
When you're whipping up a batch of delicious cherry pie filling, individually removing the pits from each cherry can really put a damper on the whole process. It can take forever to work through all the cherries you need. Well, if you add the Ordekcity Cherry Pitter, you can get this otherwise tedious task done in a fraction of the time. The cherry pitter allows you to easily remove the pits from each piece of fruit using one hand. Just lay the cherry up in the slot and press the handle to drive the plunger through the fruit to press the pit out. The tool's automatic rebounding design helps prevent hand fatigue to further simplify the task. Once you're done, the tool is dishwasher safe. It also features a locking design to allow for easier and more compact storage.
According to customer reviews, this is a tool you might want to add to your kitchen if you regularly eat or cook with cherries. Many cite it as a very useful gadget that allows them to easily remove the pits from cherries. They appreciate how much time they're able to save by using the pitter compared to trying to manually remove each cherry pit. Users with young children also appreciate that it makes it safer to offer cherries without the fear that they'll accidentally swallow or choke on the pit.
Zulay Kitchen Pineapple Corer & Slicer
If you don't buy pineapples because the prospect of cutting them intimidates you, then the Zulay Kitchen Pineapple Corer & Slicer might be for you. It can also be a good pick for those who are comfortable with cutting a pineapple, but don't like how long the process can take. The tool's innovative design allows it to slice a pineapple and remove its core with minimal effort on your part. You simply need to cut off the top of the fruit, stand it upright, and then twist the corer and slicer into the pineapple. Once you've twisted it all the way down to the base, simply pull it up to remove the delicious, fresh fruit. The slicer features stainless steel construction, offers an ergonomic, non-slip grip handle, and is dishwasher-safe.
By and large, customers are impressed with the performance of this pineapple corer and slicer from Zulay Kitchen. They share that it greatly simplifies the task of cutting a pineapple, while also ensuring that you are left with evenly sliced rings. The majority of reviewers are also pleased with the quality of the tool, sharing that it feels well-made and durable.
Norpro Lemon/Lime Slicer
There are many times when you might want to wedge a lemon or lime. They make excellent garnishes for cocktails, iced tea, and water, and can be used to add a hint of citrus flavor to a favorite recipe, particularly a seafood one. If you regularly slice lemons or limes, then you might decide that the small investment for this Norpro Lemon/Lime Slicer is worth it. It takes only seconds to use and helps ensure that you get even slices every time. All you need to do is line the citrus fruit up in the base of the cutter, and then press the slicing blade down over it.
The Norpro Lemon/Lime Slicer comes highly recommended by most reviewers. Several customers share that it is a very efficient tool, allowing them to slice multiple lemons or limes in just a few minutes. Overall, customers are also pleased with how evenly it slices citrus fruits, ensuring they are cut into perfect wedges to use when garnishing drinks or serving alongside a meal.
OXO Tot Grape Cutter
Whether you're trying to make a kid-friendly charcuterie board or simply want to add a few grapes to your child's school lunch, it is important to remember that a grape's round shape makes it a potential choking hazard. It is important to cut grapes for children until they are at least five years old (if not older) to reduce the risk of one getting stuck in their airway. If you've ever tried to cut a huge plate of grapes into quarters, then you know how tedious the process can be. This OXO Tot Grape Cutter can greatly simplify the task and help you serve those delicious and refreshing grapes much more quickly, while still ensuring they are safer for young children. The tool features a plunger that sends one grape at a time through the serrated stainless steel blades, slicing it into quarters. Once you finish cutting the grapes, you can clean the tool in the dishwasher — it even comes apart to make it easier to clean.
According to many reviewers, this is a must-have for parents of young children. They appreciate how it lets them cut grapes into quarters, making them much safer for their kids to enjoy. Overall, customers also note that the tool is easy to use and slices through grapes without issue. Many share that it is a good value for the money, though a few question its durability.
Norpro Double Melon Baller
If you want to create perfectly-shaped and even balls of cantaloupe or honeydew for your fruit salad, then a good melon baller is a must. This model from Norpro features two scoops (one of each end), which will allow you to make balls with either a 1-inch diameter or a 1 ¼-inch diameter with ease. The tool offers a central wooden handle to keep your hands comfortable as you use it. You can also try using it as a creative way to cut watermelon, use it to core the seeds from a pear or apple half, or even to scrape out the stringy guts of a butternut squash.
Most customers are glad that they decided to purchase this double melon baller from Norpro. In their reviews, they share that it is easy to use and enables them to remove perfect balls of flesh from cantaloupes, honeydews, and other melons. Unfortunately, a few users shared some frustrations that the handle on their tool became loose and started spinning as they were using it, which made it more difficult to control.
Tigwin Apple Peeler Corer
Apple peelers may be a vintage kitchen appliance, but that doesn't mean that they don't deserve a spot in a modern kitchen as well. With this handy tool from Tigwin, you can pare, core, and slice an apple simply by cranking the handle. It features a strong suction cup to keep it secured to a counter and a poly handle to help make it easier to operate. Imagine how much more quickly you can pull together that favorite Dutch apple pie recipe. If desired, you can remove the coring and slicing blade, making it possible to quickly peel potatoes using this tool as well.
The vast majority of users have given this fruit-prep tool a four- or five-star rating. Overall, they appreciate its design and how it saves them a lot of time when peeling and slicing apples for a recipe. One feature that several reviewers would like to see improved, however, is the suction cup. While some share that it is adequate, others find that it doesn't stay attached to their countertops all the time.
Joie Strawberry Huller
When you're making a recipe that calls for strawberries or adding them to a fruit salad, you'll want to remove the green hulls first. This little strawberry huller from Joie will make it easy to do so without wasting the extra flesh that would be lost if you were to slice off the whole top with a knife. You simply need to press the cupped and serrated top of the huller into the top of the strawberry, twist it, and then pull it away to remove the stem. In addition to helping you remove strawberry stems, you can also use this small gadget for removing potato sprouts or the seeds from various sliced vegetables, such as peppers or cucumbers.
For such a small tool, users share a lot of big praise for this strawberry huller. They say that it performs as expected, making it easy to remove strawberry hulls quickly and cleanly. Users also appreciate the smaller size and how easy it is to store in a drawer after they've finished removing the strawberry stems.
Zyliss Soft Skin Fruit & Vegetable Peeler
If you've ever tried to peel a peach, a mango, or another fruit with soft skin, you know how difficult it can be with a standard vegetable peeler. Instead of the skin getting neatly peeled off, it ends up getting scrunched up or caught on the peeler's blade. Instead of dealing with the frustration — and ineffectiveness — of using a standard peeler for such soft-skinned fruits, give this peeler from Zyliss a try. Its serrated blade is specifically designed for removing skin from softer fruits without getting stuck or damaging their more delicate flesh. The peeler's design also features an ergonomic handle to keep you more comfortable as you work.
Most reviewers are glad that they decided to give this fruit and vegetable peeler a try. They say that it works really well on softer-skinned fruits, allowing them to remove the skin with ease. The peeler's grip is another feature that comes up in customer reviews. Users share that it is comfortable to hold and feels good in their hands.
Fox Run Grapefruit Knife
A grapefruit knife can help you cut perfect sections every time, and this model from Fox Run is no exception. It features a dual-sided design, with one serrated blade to separate the sections of the grapefruit from the membrane and one curved and riveted side to make it easy to cleanly remove these cut sections so you can eat them or add them to a fruit salad. The knife also features a central wooden handle to ensure a comfortable grip.
The majority of reviewers are pleased with the performance of this grapefruit knife. They say that it works as it should, allowing them to easily cut and pop out the sections of a grapefruit. However, a few users question the overall design. They note that the knife side consists of two separate, parallel blades. This design, they share, can sometimes make it difficult to cleanly cut a section of a grapefruit out.
Methodology
When choosing which products to feature in this roundup, we looked for options that would help users prep a variety of types of fruit. This is why you'll find options designed for cherries, strawberries, grapes, pineapples, peaches, mangoes, citrus fruits, and more on this list. In addition to selecting a wide assortment of product types to assist with different tasks, we also used customer reviews to help narrow down the list. All of these recommendations have a rating of at least four stars and have been reviewed by at least 200 customers. With this many reviews, we have greater confidence that the average star rating provides accurate insights into the performance and value of each product.