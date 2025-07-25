12 Kitchen Tools That Make Prepping Fruit A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some refer to fruit as "nature's candy" due to its sweet and delicious flavor. Perhaps this is why many of us can't seem to get enough of this nutritious food group. With so many different types of fruit, from berries to stone fruits (like peaches and nectarines) to tropical fruits (such as papayas and pineapples) to pome fruits (like apples and pears), you can always find something in season that will satisfy your cravings. Beyond that natural sweetness and incredible taste, fruits offer a lot of versatility as well. You can enjoy them just as they are as a snack, but you can also add them to a variety of recipes for an extra sweet treat.

However, fruits can be a bit difficult to work with or enjoy. Some have pits that can get in the way when preparing a recipe, others have soft skin that can be difficult to peel, and others can be tedious or time-consuming to cut or slice. Fortunately, there are a variety of specialty tools on the market that are designed to help you prep fruits for various recipes or just for enjoying as they are. Ahead, we've pulled together some of the best kitchen tools that will help you make prepping fruit a breeze. We've featured tools that can help with many different types of fruit, relying on customer reviews to help us pick highly-rated options. You'll find a more in-depth discussion of our methodology at the end of this piece.