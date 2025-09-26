14 Food And Drinks To Pair With Your Favorite Fall Movies And TV Shows
Everyone loves that time of year when you can finally break out the soft sweaters from your closet and start making your favorite cozy slow cooker recipes. Fall is a season filled with so many wonderful traditions, holidays, and activities that are solely reserved for this time of year. One thing that many people love to do to get into the season is to watch their favorite fall movies and TV shows that help to immerse them in that seasonal vibe.
We want to help immerse you in fall even more — and what better way than to pair foods and drinks with your fall entertainment on the TV? Whether it's an actual meal that is eaten on screen, snacks that are inspired by the events of the story, or drinks that are perfectly on theme, we've got you covered. This guide will work perfectly whether you're enjoying a solo watch night at home, hanging with a few friends, having a date night, or even hosting a larger viewing party.
Gilmore Girls — coffee and Pop-Tarts
If you've ever watched "Gilmore Girls," it can feel like the town of Stars Hollow (the main town where the show takes place) is living in a perpetual fall. There are many scenes of Rory, one of the main characters, attending her prep school and Ivy League college, fall colors and foliage filling the screen, and the characters wearing knitted cardigans and hats — it's the perfect show to binge-watch during the fall.
Lorelai Gilmore, Rory's mom, is absolutely obsessed with coffee. You will rarely see her last an episode of the show without her downing at least a couple of cups. In honor of this, you should treat yourself to a delicious cup of coffee. While Lorelai tends to prefer a strong, plain cup of coffee, usually from Luke's Diner, she doesn't discriminate when it comes to caffeine. So, go ahead and enjoy your favorite type of coffee — and you'll get extra points if you give it a fall twist.
To have something to munch on with your coffee, you have to grab a box of Pop-Tarts. This is another thing that is seen throughout many episodes of the show. Rory and Lorelai are often seen snacking on them, whether it's for comfort food or a source of fuel for a late night of studying. Pair your favorite Pop-Tarts flavor with a cup of coffee, and you're practically a Gilmore girl yourself.
When Harry Met Sally — pastrami or turkey sandwich
"When Harry Met Sally" takes place over the course of around 12 years, where Harry and Sally slowly fall in love. While we see many seasons repeated throughout the movie, fall is often represented through fall foliage around New York City, the outfits that they wear, and the jazzy soundtrack used throughout scenes. It's one of the most beloved romantic comedies that took place before social media and smartphones, making it the perfect movie for escapism to a simpler time.
One of the most famous scenes in "When Harry Met Sally" is when Harry and Sally visit Katz's Deli together. They're discussing Harry's love life, and Sally makes quite a comedic scene in the restaurant. While this happens, the two are enjoying two classic New York deli sandwiches: a turkey sandwich and a pastrami sandwich. If you're located in New York City, you could actually get the exact sandwiches directly from Katz's Deli (the oldest deli in the U.S.). If not, you can easily make the sandwich yourself. For the pastrami, it's traditionally done with rye bread and spicy brown mustard. For the turkey sandwich, which is what Sally had, you can make it however you please.
Little Women — plum pudding
"Little Women," originally a book by Louisa May Alcott, has been adapted to a few different movies and TV shows. One of the most popular versions is the 1994 movie starring Winona Ryder. In 2019, a newer version directed by Greta Gerwig was released, which introduced a new generation to the beloved classic. If you prefer to watch a TV mini-series version of the story, the BBC created a well-enjoyed version in 2017. Whatever "Little Women" you choose to watch, you will be immersed in the cozy world of the March sisters.
The story of "Little Women" takes place in the late 1800s, so the food that they ate was slightly different from what we're used to today. To transport yourself into 1800s Massachusetts, it would only be proper to make a classic dish. In the book, plum pudding is mentioned, and we think that is the perfect thing to make for your Little Women viewing. Although it's called a pudding, plum pudding is actually a type of cake. It's usually made with a mixture of butter, eggs, flour, canned plums, and a variety of spices. The dish is best eaten warm, and can be paired with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
You've Got Mail — New York Style Hot Dogs
"You've Got Mail" is a popular '90s romantic comedy that takes place in New York City. It features many scenes that give the perfect fall ambiance — cozy bookstores, walks through Central Park, dimly lit coffee shops, the list goes on and on. Starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, the movie tells the story of two people who meet via email, falling in love online. In real life, the two characters know each other and do not get along; however, they don't realize that they are each other's online lover. As you watch the movie, you get to witness the two characters actually fall in love, all while being surrounded by the magic of New York City in the fall.
While the two characters end up enjoying quite a lot of food with each other, one standout is when they visit Gray's Papaya in NYC. They're seen eating hot dogs in the window of the store, and it's one of the most pivotal moments of the movie — but we won't spoil that for you! All you need to know is that a New York-style hot dog is the perfect ode to this charming, heartwarming movie. So, cook up any type of hot dog you'd like, and load it up with lots of toppings to make it authentic. Spicy mustard, relish, sauerkraut, and ketchup are all solid options.
Only Murders In The Building — gourmet dips
One TV show that is releasing episodes in fall 2025 is "Only Murders In The Building." Taking place in the Upper West Side of New York City, this hilarious and dramatic show immerses the audience into life in NYC. With mysteries that need to be solved each season, a fashionable fall wardrobe worn by the main characters, and a color palette that elicits fall feelings, this show is a perfect binge-watch in the fall. The main characters in the show, played by Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin, are constantly meeting together to work out murders that happen in the building, all while covering their findings on a podcast. While watching the show, it's pertinent to have the perfect snack to munch on while the anticipation builds in each episode.
In the first season of the show, Martin Short's character Oliver reveals his obsession for dips. He even has dip for his dinner many nights, basically living off of it. It becomes a joke amongst all of the characters, and the repeated showing of dips will definitely make viewers hungry for some dip of their own. You can truly enjoy any type that strikes you, so we recommend checking out our roundup of 28 best dip recipes for inspiration before you watch the show.
Dead Poets Society — mashed potatoes
"Dead Poets Society," which stars Robin Williams, takes place at a boarding school in Vermont. Most of the movie is set during the fall, and there are many scenes that feature colorful trees, leaves covering the ground, preppy fall outfits, and a studious atmosphere. In the movie, Williams' character, Mr. Keating, has an unconventional way of teaching. He connects to his students through poetry and encourages them to express themselves through the art of the written word.
Mr. Keating doesn't quite fit in with the other teachers at the boarding school, and one comical scene shows the teachers having a meal together at the table. Mr. Keating very noticeably fills his plate with an overwhelming amount of mashed potatoes. This has been noticed by many fans of the movie, and mashed potatoes are commonly connected to the movie. In the scene, the mashed potatoes look very soft and creamy — so we think it's only appropriate to make a version like that for yourself. Here is a recipe for creamy garlic mashed red potatoes that'll fit your viewing of "Dead Poets Society" perfectly.
Pride and Prejudice — afternoon tea
"Pride and Prejudice" is a Jane Austen classic, and its 2005 movie iteration is almost as popular as the original book itself. The movie stars Kiera Knightley, who plays Elizabeth Bennet. Elizabeth lives with her large family in a rural town in England. It takes place in the early 1800s, and the story starts at the beginning of fall. The atmosphere of the movie itself is very autumnal and cozy, and also has themes of romance and life changes — all appropriate for the fall.
To stay with the classic British aesthetic, we think a true afternoon tea is wonderful to pair with "Pride and Prejudice." The movie is over two hours long, so you'll need a good spread to last throughout the viewing. Classic afternoon teas include three courses: scones, little sandwiches, and desserts. As for the tea itself, a green or black tea of your choosing will be perfectly on theme. While the dramatic love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy unfolds before your eyes, you can be comforted and kept busy with all of the aspects of the afternoon tea.
Mystic Pizza — pizza
The 1988 film "Mystic Pizza" is a coming-of-age story that takes place in Mystic, Connecticut. This movie evokes feelings of fall for many, with the cozy setting of the small town, the many orange and red color tones shown throughout the movie, and crisp evenings. It follows three girls who all work in a pizza shop together, and they each are going through different life events. One of the girls is played by Julia Roberts, and this was actually one of her first breakout movie roles.
Throughout the movie, it's brought up that the pizza sold at the Mystic Pizza shop has a secret ingredient, specifically in the sauce. The owner of the shop doesn't dare share her recipe with anyone; however, she promises to share it with one of the girls when they eventually take over. There's an important scene where a famous food critic comes to the shop and tastes the pizza, and he gives the shop his highest rating. As you enjoy the movie, witnessing lots of dough being tossed and pizzas being served, you're going to need a pie of your own. We recommend ordering the best pizza that's in your area — even if it's a splurge. You deserve the best pizza that you can get your hands on when watching this movie.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower — milkshake and french fries
Based on the book by Stephen Chbosky, the 2012 movie "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" takes place in the suburbs of Pittsburgh in the '90s. It follows Charlie, who is starting high school as a freshman. We see him attend football games, the homecoming dance, high school parties, and more fall-like events that are related to the start of a new school year. Matched with a soundtrack that evokes nostalgia, this movie is a great watch if you want to go on an emotional journey.
Many scenes in the movie, including one where Charlie solidifies a friendship with two other main characters, take place in the town's local diner. At the diner, many important conversations are had, jokes are made, and bonds are created. While the characters sit at the diner, common diner foods are eaten, and we think that's a great type of grub to match with this movie — fries and a milkshake, specifically. Whether you want to pick this up from your favorite fast food spot or make it yourself, it's a nostalgic comfort food that'll transport you to a diner in the '90s.
Knives Out — donut holes
The 2019 murder mystery comedy "Knives Out" takes place in a gorgeous mansion during the fall. With the elegant decor, leaves falling on the property, and a murderer to be discovered, the fall vibes are strong. Centered around a large dysfunctional family, all of whom are suspects for the murder of the patriarch, a world-famous detective named Benoit Blanc comes in to solve the crime.
In one pivotal scene, where Blanc is getting close to uncovering who the true murderer is, he explains that he has a theory called the donut hole theory. This theory basically means that a seemingly obvious answer to a mystery is often something that is covering up something more complex. As he discusses his theory on donut holes, it would only be right for the audience to have their own donut holes to eat while watching. We recommend picking up a box of Dunkin' Munchkins or Tim Hortons Timbits for your snacking pleasure.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — witch-themed cocktail
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a binge-worthy horror TV show that first came out in 2018. It's inspired by the '90s TV show, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," although that version was much lighter and comedic. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" evokes a much more Halloween-type vibe, with supernatural themes and hauntingly spooky scenes. It follows the main character, Sabrina, as she strengthens her skills as a witch while fighting evil forces that are coming after her and everyone she loves.
In honor of Sabrina's witchy nature, we think it would only be appropriate to pair your viewing of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with a witch-themed cocktail. We recommend trying out the Tipsy Witch Halloween cocktail recipe, created by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye. It's made with fresh blackberries, rosemary, vanilla vodka, blue curaçao, grenadine, and soda water. It has a dark purple color to it that matches the world of the TV show — and who knows, if you drink it, maybe you'll turn into a witch yourself.
Autumn in New York — champagne and a fall pasta dish
Just by the name itself, "Autumn in New York" is definitely a movie that you need on your fall watch list. The movie came out in 2000, and it stars Richard Gere and Winona Ryder. There are many scenes throughout the movie that feature quintessential fall scenes in the city, like a romantic walk through Central Park with the leaves covering the ground, candlelit dinners, and ice skating at Rockefeller Center. The movie is also set to a soundtrack filled with romantic, jazzy tunes that match a cozy fall day flawlessly.
Richard Gere's character, Will Keane, owns a restaurant. He is extremely passionate about food, and even says, "food is the only beautiful thing that truly nourishes," in a scene in the movie. While food isn't shown very much in the movie, it's a prevalent topic. To match the romance and love of food that this film has, we think that a delicious fall pasta dish paired with a glass of champagne is a great pairing. Any champagne will do, and for the pasta, we recommend Tasting Table's roasted pumpkin feta pasta.
Good Will Hunting — hard cider
The 1997 classic "Good Will Hunting," written by and starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, takes place in Massachusetts. With beautiful fall scenes in the towns of Boston and Cambridge, this movie also has themes of change, growth, and new beginnings — just as the season of fall does as well.
One famous line from the movie is when Damon's character says, "How do you like them apples?" Now, this saying has been around for quite some time, tracing back potentially to the '40s. However, many people today know the phrase because of "Good Will Hunting." To honor the famous phrase and to also lean into the crisp fall vibes, what better pairing than to have a delicious hard cider while you watch the film? There are tons of great hard cider brands out there, so pick your favorite, get cozy on the couch, and get ready to enjoy the movie that catapulted Affleck and Damon into stardom.
Matilda — chocolate cake
"Matilda," the 1996 movie that captured the hearts of all the '90s children, is an endearing story of a young girl overcoming adversity. She doesn't have a great family and finds solace in books. The meat of the story begins with Matilda starting her first year of school, and all of the bookish, studious vibes matched with a warm color palette and orchestrations by David Newman give the essence of fall.
One of the most famous scenes in Matilda is when the school principal, Miss Trunchbull, punishes a child, Bruce, who ate her chocolate cake in the school cafeteria. For the punishment, she makes every single child at the school watch Bruce eat an entire chocolate cake, forcing him to finish each and every bite. While it's excruciating to watch, the cake itself looks absolutely delicious. To give Bruce your love and support, we think it's only right that you enjoy some chocolate cake while you watch as well. To enjoy the cake to its fullest extent, we recommend checking out our tips from celebrity chefs for baking the most decadent cake.