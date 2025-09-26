14 Food And Drinks To Pair With Your Favorite Fall Movies And TV Shows

If you've ever watched "Gilmore Girls," it can feel like the town of Stars Hollow (the main town where the show takes place) is living in a perpetual fall. There are many scenes of Rory, one of the main characters, attending her prep school and Ivy League college, fall colors and foliage filling the screen, and the characters wearing knitted cardigans and hats — it's the perfect show to binge-watch during the fall.

Lorelai Gilmore, Rory's mom, is absolutely obsessed with coffee. You will rarely see her last an episode of the show without her downing at least a couple of cups. In honor of this, you should treat yourself to a delicious cup of coffee. While Lorelai tends to prefer a strong, plain cup of coffee, usually from Luke's Diner, she doesn't discriminate when it comes to caffeine. So, go ahead and enjoy your favorite type of coffee — and you'll get extra points if you give it a fall twist.

To have something to munch on with your coffee, you have to grab a box of Pop-Tarts. This is another thing that is seen throughout many episodes of the show. Rory and Lorelai are often seen snacking on them, whether it's for comfort food or a source of fuel for a late night of studying. Pair your favorite Pop-Tarts flavor with a cup of coffee, and you're practically a Gilmore girl yourself.