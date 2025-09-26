8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Seasoning Food

Seasoning is one of the key aspects of making food taste great, but many of us are hesitant to add too much seasoning for fear of overpowering the dish. If you have ever tasted a sauce or soup that was too salty, you will know that it can ruin the balance and, at times, make it inedible. The opposite, however, can be just as bad — bland, boring food that doesn't do the ingredients justice. The key is to get the amount of seasoning just right, to enhance the food and allow it to shine.

Seasoning food doesn't necessarily mean adding salt once you have plated it up. Adding salt throughout the cooking process is a much more effective way to properly season the food, without making it taste too "salty." Adding salt to water when foods are cooking is a much better option than piling it on afterward, and seasoning meat or fish before they cook will give very different flavor results than if you do the same thing at the end.

Salting tomatoes half an hour before you cook them (and discarding the water that is drawn out of them) will intensify the tomato flavor, whereas adding the same amount as you plate up the dish will result in an overpowering salty taste. The next time you are seasoning food, don't be scared to add a little more than usual, especially if you are at the beginning of the cook — your taste buds will thank you for it at the end.