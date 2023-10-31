Lemon Is The Key To Flavorful, Melt-In-Your-Mouth Steak

There are quite a few things to consider when you decide to fire up a steak. First is the cut of the steak: Are you craving a tender filet mignon or a robust, fat-marbled ribeye? Then there's the cooking method: Are you planning to sear it on the grill or flash heat it in the broiler? Then, of course, there's the plating, and which sides you're going to whip up to pair with it. But before you start mapping out the rest of your menu, you should plan to incorporate the one thing that every steak dinner requires: a little bit of lemon.

We can all agree that the ideal bite of steak is juicy, flavorful, and tender enough to practically melt in your mouth. As it turns out, some lemon juice is all you need to help achieve that. One way you can incorporate lemon into your steak dish is by using a tenderizing marinade to prep it, which involves soaking your meat in a seasoned mixture before taking it to the flame. However, you can also add a dash of lemon juice to your cooked meat afterwards in order to amp up its savory flavor when it's on your plate.