Are Your Spices Going Stale Too Soon? Your Seasoning Technique Might Be To Blame

If you've ever pulled out a jar of cinnamon from the cabinet, only for it to smell like, well, nothing, you're not alone. Stale spices are all too common in the kitchen, and according to Kelly Smith, director of product marketing at Savory Spice, the issue might not just be an old spice stock — it could be your cooking habits.

"The biggest culprit in the kitchen is moisture, and it can sneak in faster than you think," Smith says. "Never measure spices directly over a steaming pot or pan. Steam will enter the container, create condensation, and cause clumping, mold risk, or flavor loss. Instead, spoon the amount you need onto a plate or into your hand, then add it to your dish. Also, make sure your measuring spoons are completely dry before dipping into any jar."

As for why moisture can spoil your favorite seasonings, it all boils down to their physical compositions. "Spices are naturally dry, and their flavor comes from volatile oils," Smith says. "When steam enters the container, it raises the humidity inside, which accelerates the breakdown of those oils. The moisture also creates the perfect environment for clumping and, in extreme cases, bacterial growth. Once that happens, the texture, aroma, and taste all suffer. Think of it this way: every time steam hits your spice jar, you are essentially jumpstarting its decline." In other words, even the smallest of sprinkles over a simmering saucepan could be enough to shorten a spice's lifespan prematurely.