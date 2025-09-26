8 Discontinued Starbucks Fall Drinks We Wish Would Make A Comeback

While we know there's no room on the Starbucks menu for every drink it has ever made, we do wish a few of its discontinued fall drinks would make a comeback. There are plenty of seasonal Starbucks items that have been taken off the menu, but the autumnal drinks hit harder for those who aren't stuck on pumpkin spice lattes all season. Once the year's fall lineup gets announced and you don't see your favorite, it can be disappointing. Besides being pumpkin spice season, autumn is the season for caramel, butterscotch, maple, apples, pecans, and all things spooky for Halloween. We put on our cozy sweaters and boots and traipse down to our local coffee shop with visions of all of these flavors in our heads, hoping for the best. However, there are always some that don't make the cut every year, but to our disappointment.

If we wish hard enough and loudly enough on social media, sometimes our favorite drinks do return. For example, we were going to add Apple Crisp drinks to this list, but everyone was so sad they didn't come back that Starbucks announced they'd be coming back after all. So, if you have a favorite autumn drink you're missing, it's entirely possible to bring them back with a team effort from fans. Here are eight of the fall Starbucks drinks we'd like to see back on the fall Starbucks menu, and perhaps they will make a return one day if enough people get behind them.