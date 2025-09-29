Meghan Markle's Layering Technique Makes Yogurt Parfaits Feel Luxe

Sure, you can slop spoonfuls of yogurt into a bowl before heading out the door in the morning, but Meghan Markle wants to encourage even the busiest among us to take time to elevate the ordinary. In episode 2 of her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," Markle sets out to quickly prepare dishes to offer her guest, Mindy Kaling. Before the two set out to organize a kids' birthday party, Markle feeds Kaling an egg frittata and a pretty yogurt parfait.

Plating yogurt in a pretty glass can elevate store-bought cartons, but Markle goes the extra mile by neatly spooning ingredients into parfait cups and garnishing yogurt with colorful elements. The careful layering of jam and fruit in a see-through glass helps add a touch of romance to the easy-to-assemble dish. Markle first spoons jam into the bottom of glass dishes, then scoops yogurt on top of the jam. She finishes each serving with toppings of coconut flakes, goji berries, and flowers. "I really take a lot of pride in making breakfast for my family," she says in the episode, before admitting that mornings can be hectic as she works to get her kids to school.