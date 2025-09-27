The Worst Amy's Frozen Meal Is A Reminder That Risotto Is Hard To Master

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unlike frozen meal brands like Stouffer's or Healthy Choice, Amy's stands out by offering an exclusively vegetarian lineup. The quality of Amy's products has received praise from vegetarians and meat eaters alike; take, for example, our ranking of frozen enchiladas. That said, not all of Amy's frozen meals are winners. We ranked nine Amy's frozen meals and found that the worst option is the mushroom risotto. We based our ranking on criteria like flavor, cohesiveness of the dish, and standout ingredients.

Risotto is a dish that you won't see many other brands offering in the freezer section, there's a reason for that. Amy's version arguably demonstrated just how poorly this dish translates into a frozen meal. Mushroom risotto is known for its creamy consistency and rich savory flavors from the arborio rice, nutty, salty parmesan and the earthy umami of the mushrooms. However, we got none of those flavors after taking a bite of Amy's product. The most notable hint of flavor we got was an off-putting sweetness. But the most unpleasant part of all about the risotto was the texture.

Freezing and then reheating risotto, an already wet rice dish, resulted in a watery, mushy mess. Mushrooms have a high water content, which contributed to the mushy texture of the rice and further overwhelmed any of the classic risotto flavors we were looking for. While we applaud the idea of heating up a plate of risotto instead of mastering a homemade recipe, Amy's didn't do this food justice.