9 Amy's Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

Based on my general knowledge of Amy's meals, the tortilla casserole & black beans bowl is one of the more popular options in Amy's repertoire. So, it may come as a bit of a controversial surprise that the tortilla casserole is ranking as low as it is, but really, it just goes to show how good the meals are from here on out. Unlike the previous two meals, which had little to no redeeming qualities, I definitely saw the potential in Amy's tortilla casserole. It just missed the mark a little too much in a few key areas.

Right off the bat, I could tell that the tortilla casserole would have a very cilantro-forward flavor. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but in my experience, frozen cilantro doesn't translate nearly as well as the fresh stuff does. And, indeed, the casserole portion of the bowl was very, very cilantro-forward, but that came with a certain bitterness that I wasn't a fan of. The beans also tasted very cilantro-y, making for a bowlful that tasted way more one-note than it needed to.

Also, the texture of the casserole wasn't amazing, with some parts being chewy and almost soggy, and others being sort of hard and crusty. Had there been less cilantro flavor, I think the cheesy, Tex-Mex-inspired flavors of the casserole (and the beans for that matter) could have really shined. As-is, however, this one wasn't my favorite — but if you're an absolute cilantro die-hard, then you might be a little more forgiving.