3 Styles Of Chili That Are Completely Bean-Free

Chili — the renowned stewy, spicy dish — is an American staple. It is believed to have been developed by cattle drivers in the Southwest back in the late 1800s, possibly even before then. When you say the word "chili," thoughts immediately lean towards the stew made from coarse ground beef, chilis or chili powder, garlic, onion, tomato, herbs, beans, and some liquid.

But beans weren't on the original chili ingredients list. Years ago, back in 19th century Texas, chili was a hearty beef-based stew in a chili sauce. It was only later that beans — and other ingredients — started to be added to the modern versions of chili that Americans enjoy today. Beans have since become commonplace in a pot of chili, but there are still versions of chili that are completely bean-free.

These include chili con carne, chili verde, and Cincinnati chili. Chili con carne is probably the most well-known and most often immediately thought of when one mentions chili. Chili verde steps a little out of the norm, using pork as opposed to beef, while Cincinnati chili is the furthest cry from the original chili with some pretty unexpected ingredients.