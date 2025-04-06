3 Styles Of Chili That Are Completely Bean-Free
Chili — the renowned stewy, spicy dish — is an American staple. It is believed to have been developed by cattle drivers in the Southwest back in the late 1800s, possibly even before then. When you say the word "chili," thoughts immediately lean towards the stew made from coarse ground beef, chilis or chili powder, garlic, onion, tomato, herbs, beans, and some liquid.
But beans weren't on the original chili ingredients list. Years ago, back in 19th century Texas, chili was a hearty beef-based stew in a chili sauce. It was only later that beans — and other ingredients — started to be added to the modern versions of chili that Americans enjoy today. Beans have since become commonplace in a pot of chili, but there are still versions of chili that are completely bean-free.
These include chili con carne, chili verde, and Cincinnati chili. Chili con carne is probably the most well-known and most often immediately thought of when one mentions chili. Chili verde steps a little out of the norm, using pork as opposed to beef, while Cincinnati chili is the furthest cry from the original chili with some pretty unexpected ingredients.
Chili con carne
Chili con carne is so loved in the United States that Texas legally made it the state's national dish in May 1977. Texans are so passionate about their Texas red chili, or "bowl o' red," as they call it in its original form, that they are almost horrified at the thought of adding beans to the spicy dish. In order to make the dish properly, you should also use beef cubes in it (rather than ground or minced beef), and never use canned tomatoes. Traditional recipes also must use whole, dried chilis.
Cooked a bit like bolognese, chili con carne has all the extra flavors of a Tex-Mex spice mix infused into it, which is comprised of chili powder (obviously), garlic powder, cumin, pepper, salt, and red peppers. You'll also sometimes find oregano in the mix. For a true Texas chili con carne, try this recipe that we absolutely love. And remember to leave out the beans if you're going all-out in authentic Texan style.
Chili verde
Now, chili verde is thought to be even older than chili con carne, dating back to the early Aztec civilizations. From there, it traveled through Spanish colonists — Christopher Columbus being one of the more notable conveyors of green chili — to North America, and it's stayed ever since. These chilis are highly adaptable to different climates and types of soil, which is what made them so popular, and they have since been integrated into many diverse culinary cultures.
Chili verde is a combination of green chilis and green tomatillos, which give it its fresh, herby, and acidic flavor. This is slow-cooked with jalapeños, onions, and pork shoulder, along with garlic, cilantro, oregano, cloves, stock, and salt and pepper to make chili verde. The dish is super simple to make and is packed to the rafters with flavor. If you're not a fan of pork, you can substitute it with chicken or turkey as well. Serve it in a bowl topped with a good dollop of sour cream (or traditional crema) and grated cheese. For a truly satisfying meal, have some tacos or even justcin tortillas on the side.
Cincinnati chili
Cincinnati chili takes a bit of a side-step away from these more traditional chili recipes. It's inspired more by Greek/Mediterranean flavors than Mexican and Tex-Mex ones and is most often used as a topping for hot dogs or spaghetti as opposed to being considered a dish on its own. It can also be made with beans, if you wish.
While you have your beef, onion, garlic, tomato, and chili powder, Cincinnati chili is most well known for its inclusion of unsweetened chocolate and cinnamon. It is sometimes referred to as Skyline chili, which was a restaurant in Cincinnati with beautiful views of the skyline. Opened in 1949 by a Greek Macedonian immigrant, Nicholas Lambrinides, the "chili parlor" is believed to be the originator of Cincinnati chili, which gained popularity across the states as the chain expanded. A chili parlor is an establishment that specializes in serving chili, kind of like a diner, in case you're unfamiliar with the term.
Cincinnati chili is most often ordered in one of five ways, so if you're stepping into a chili parlor, use these guides to order your Cincinnati chili like a pro. One way will give you a straightforward bowl of Cincinnati chili, while "two-way" will see it topping a serving of spaghetti. "Three-way" gives you a good helping of finely shredded cheddar cheese on top, which is where the more traditional diners will stop. If you're taking it to the next level, you'll order a "four-way," which is with either onions or beans added. And "five-way" will get you both beans and onions thrown in.