The Absolute Best Frozen Lasagna Doesn't Contain Any Meat

A homemade lasagna with a golden cheesy topping is the bomb. However, lovingly layering every element — from the aromatic beef ragu and tender noodles to the creamy bechamel — takes time and effort. When speed is of the essence, frozen lasagna comes in to take center stage. Featuring all the best bits of a homespun dish, a frozen lasagna can be ready post-haste with a simple spin in the microwave or stint in the oven. Having said that, while these frozen meals are convenient, they can be hit or miss when it comes to flavor and texture. Fortunately, we've done the hard work for you and tested a variety of frozen lasagnas, ranking them worst to best. And the surprising winner that's most deserving of the spotlight doesn't contain any meat!

A layered delight made with ricotta cheese, zucchini, and spinach, Amy's vegetable lasagna is the best frozen lasagna out there, according to our taste test. We microwaved each single serving package and considered the flavor of the sauce, texture of the noodles, quality of the cheese, and more. The ingredients list also features a variety of organic veggies, such as carrots and onions, as well as extra virgin olive oil and parmesan cheeses, which imbued the dish with a light, homemade quality. Due to its superior ingredients, Amy's vegetable lasagna beat the other contenders, many of which contained ground beef or sausage meat.