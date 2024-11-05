The Absolute Best Frozen Lasagna Doesn't Contain Any Meat
A homemade lasagna with a golden cheesy topping is the bomb. However, lovingly layering every element — from the aromatic beef ragu and tender noodles to the creamy bechamel — takes time and effort. When speed is of the essence, frozen lasagna comes in to take center stage. Featuring all the best bits of a homespun dish, a frozen lasagna can be ready post-haste with a simple spin in the microwave or stint in the oven. Having said that, while these frozen meals are convenient, they can be hit or miss when it comes to flavor and texture. Fortunately, we've done the hard work for you and tested a variety of frozen lasagnas, ranking them worst to best. And the surprising winner that's most deserving of the spotlight doesn't contain any meat!
A layered delight made with ricotta cheese, zucchini, and spinach, Amy's vegetable lasagna is the best frozen lasagna out there, according to our taste test. We microwaved each single serving package and considered the flavor of the sauce, texture of the noodles, quality of the cheese, and more. The ingredients list also features a variety of organic veggies, such as carrots and onions, as well as extra virgin olive oil and parmesan cheeses, which imbued the dish with a light, homemade quality. Due to its superior ingredients, Amy's vegetable lasagna beat the other contenders, many of which contained ground beef or sausage meat.
Amy's vegetable lasagna uses organic ingredients
The premium taste of Amy's vegetable lasagna is likely a result of the brand's commitment to using organic ingredients. On the Amy's website, the brand states, "Our goal is to use as many organic ingredients as we can. And currently, most of our vegetables, grains and beans are organic." While this variety of lasagna also comes in a larger family size, there's another vegetable-based lasagna in the family-owned line available in a single serving size that's predominantly made of organic spinach but also includes celery and mushrooms.
If you prefer plant-based foods, you'll be pleased to know that there's a second vegetarian lasagna on our list. Incorporating layers of Portobello mushroom, spinach, and five cheeses, Sweet Earth's mushroom lasagna ranks in the number three spot. Served in a creamy garlic mushroom sauce, this aromatic lasagna has an awesome filling-to-pasta ratio and 16g of protein. The worst lasagna on our list was Great Value's meat lover's lasagna, which we found to be overly chewy due to the thickness of the noodles. The meat sauce, sandwiched between the two layers of noodles, was also sparse, and the flavor of the sauce itself was spicy in an unpleasant way.