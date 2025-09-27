The Material You Should Avoid For Your Kitchen Cabinets At All Costs

Upgrading your cabinets can end up being the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel. With this in mind, you should choose a material and design that is both attractive and durable so that your furniture will last as long as possible. Unfortunately, many affordable kitchen cabinets are made from cheap, low-quality materials like particleboard and medium-density fiberboard (MDF). And there's one kind of material you should avoid at all costs: thermofoil.

Cheap thermofoil cabinets are constructed from a core of engineered wood, typically MDF. This wood is covered with a thin, flexible vinyl film that is heated and applied with a vacuum. While this creates a smooth surface that mimics the appearance of natural wood or paint (they're an affordable alternative to natural wood cabinets), thermofoil cabinets are not built to last.

Notably, thermofoil cabinets are not resistant to heat or steam and may become discolored with age. Although they are touted for being moisture-resistant, MDF is not completely waterproof. This means that your cabinets may blister, bubble, or develop mold or mildew if you live in a humid environment. Thermofoil cabinets are also prone to chipping, cracking, and peeling, which will make them look outdated before their time. Even with proper maintenance, they will not last as long as other cabinet materials, like natural wood. Plus, if you're looking for ways to prioritize sustainability in your kitchen remodel, thermofoil isn't a great choice, as it's made from nonrenewable materials.