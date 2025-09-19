9 Mistakes To Avoid Making At Zaxby's

Of course, Zaxby's is known first and foremost for its chicken. After all, it is a fast-food chicken chain. However, if you ask us, it's not what the restaurant necessarily does best. Perhaps the most delicious thing you can get at Zaxby's isn't an entree ... or even a side. It's the sauce. Zaxby's is known for its sauces, from the bold Buffalo garlic blaze to the much more tame avocado ranch. They're all worth checking out, and we recommend ordering a few different sauces to try every time you find yourself at the restaurant. But the king of all the sauces at the chain is the Zax sauce.

Zax sauce is, first and foremost, creamy, with a bold tang that works especially well with fried foods, like the chain's fried chicken. There's also a pronounced acidity to the sauce, which helps lighten up the otherwise heavy flavors going on in most of the dishes. However, it's the smokiness that really makes the sauce such a hit. It's definitely a mistake not to ask for this sauce every time you go to Zaxby's, but luckily, you can buy a whole bottle of the stuff so you'll never be without it again — even when you forget to ask for extra.