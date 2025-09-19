9 Mistakes To Avoid Making At Zaxby's
Of all the different fast food chicken chains out there, Zaxby's is one of the most unique. Of course, you can get a good old-fashioned chicken sandwich like you would at any fast food joint, but you'll also encounter menu items like tacos, quesadillas, and even egg rolls. You'll mostly find Zaxby's in the Southeast, although there are locations dotted throughout the country. The chain is beloved for its sauces, and although it might not be everyone's favorite chicken chain, it has some very loyal fans.
Perhaps you're one of those diehard fans, or maybe you've only been to the restaurant a handful of times. Perhaps you've never been to a Zaxby's at all. But no matter how well-acquainted you are with the brand, there's a good chance that you're making at least a few mistakes when you visit. By knowing how to order from Zaxby's the smart way, you'll basically be guaranteed a better meal every time. These are the most common mistakes you should avoid making at Zaxby's.
Not asking for the iconic Zax sauce
Of course, Zaxby's is known first and foremost for its chicken. After all, it is a fast-food chicken chain. However, if you ask us, it's not what the restaurant necessarily does best. Perhaps the most delicious thing you can get at Zaxby's isn't an entree ... or even a side. It's the sauce. Zaxby's is known for its sauces, from the bold Buffalo garlic blaze to the much more tame avocado ranch. They're all worth checking out, and we recommend ordering a few different sauces to try every time you find yourself at the restaurant. But the king of all the sauces at the chain is the Zax sauce.
Zax sauce is, first and foremost, creamy, with a bold tang that works especially well with fried foods, like the chain's fried chicken. There's also a pronounced acidity to the sauce, which helps lighten up the otherwise heavy flavors going on in most of the dishes. However, it's the smokiness that really makes the sauce such a hit. It's definitely a mistake not to ask for this sauce every time you go to Zaxby's, but luckily, you can buy a whole bottle of the stuff so you'll never be without it again — even when you forget to ask for extra.
Passing up the wings
When you think of the food that a fast-food chicken joint has to offer, what first comes to mind? Most of us think immediately of a fried chicken sandwich, golden and gleaming in all its glory. Although Zaxby's definitely delivers when it comes to chicken sandwiches, it's not all the chain has to offer. If you want to switch things up and opt for a different kind of fast food meal, make sure to check out Zaxby's wing selection. It's not at every fast food place that you can snag yourself some wings, which is part of the reason why Zaxby's stands out from the chicken-focused crowd.
You can get both boneless and bone-in wings at Zaxby's, both in a variety of flavors. If you prefer more of a mild, dry rub situation, the lemon pepper wings are always a good way to go. These will appeal to even the most spice-opposed wing lovers out there. If you really want to go all out with spice, choose the nuclear sauce. Want something in the middle? The teriyaki and barbecue sauces are both solid options. Once you start exploring the wing options at Zaxby's, you may never think of a chicken chain the same way again.
Assuming that all of the sandwiches come on a bun
When you go to most fast food restaurants and order a sandwich, whether it's a chicken sandwich or a burger, you probably expect it to come out on a bun. After all, that's the way they do it at KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes, which are all some of the biggest names in the chicken game. But not all chicken sandwiches at Zaxby's get the bun treatment. If you order a lemon pepper sandwich or a Kickin chicken sandwich (arguably two of the best sandwiches on the menu), you'll get a sandwich that's served on Texas toast instead of a traditional bun. These slices of Texas toast are rich, thick, and buttery, so they serve the same function as a bun, but it's a fun twist on a classic fast-food chicken sandwich.
That being said, it may be a bummer to receive a chicken sandwich on Texas toast if you are, in fact, expecting a bun. Therefore, make sure you take a close look at the menu so you understand exactly what it is that you're ordering. That way, you can ensure you won't be disappointed by the bread selection.
Skipping Zaxby's milkshakes
Like most fast food joints, Zaxby's portions can be pretty generous. Therefore, after you finish your entrée, you might not be in the mood for a dessert. But in our opinion, it's a big mistake to skip Zaxby's milkshakes. While they might not be the most hyped items on the menu, they absolutely deserve their moment in the limelight. They're thick, they're creamy, and they're super sweet, which makes for the perfect way to finish your otherwise chicken-centric meal.
And unlike the milkshakes you'll find at a lot of other fast food joints, you actually get a pretty wide variety of flavor options at Zaxby's. There are the classic vanilla and chocolate shakes, of course, but you can also get a strawberry milkshake if you're looking for something lighter and fruitier. Perhaps the most exciting milkshake on the menu, though, is the birthday cake flavor, which looks just as good as it tastes. Try them out the next time you visit the chain.
Forgetting that you can get a Zalad platter or Zax Pack for a crowd
There are times when you'll go to Zaxby's when you're just getting a solo meal, but other times, you may want to feed a larger crowd. Luckily, the chain has plenty of options to accommodate you. Zax Packz are a great option for two people or a smaller group. They come with either boneless wings or chicken tenders, along with Texas toast and tater chips. Don't forget the sauces — they're there too. Snag a Zax Pack for your next date night on the couch, and you'll be in for a real treat.
Need to feed even more people? No problem — Zaxby's has you covered on that front as well. The chain's Zalad Platters will feed a crowd with plenty of chicken and fresh, crisp vegetables. Looking for something a bit more substantial? You can also grab platters of wings and chicken tenders when you're trying to cater an event. Zaxby's makes the process of making these larger orders as easy as can be.
Not taking advantage of the benefits of Zaxby's app
Basically every fast food restaurant has an app these days, and Zaxby's isn't an exception. Sure, you may not want to download yet another app from the app store, and you may be hesitant to add another icon to your phone's home screen. However, if you eat at Zaxby's frequently, it's a mistake to think that you shouldn't get the app. But, you can use it to earn rewards that can be redeemed for food later. Every $1 spent gets you 10 points. You can get a chocolate chip cookie, for instance, for 150 points. And if you're already going to Zaxby's on the regular, why not take advantage of that kind of deal? There are even special promos that app users can take advantage of. For example, you may be able to snag a promo like getting five free chicken fingers with a $5 purchase.
However, there's another reason to check out the app: It can make your ordering experience much easier. Just find your local Zaxby's on the app, place your order, and pick it up. It makes ordering dinner just a bit more convenient, and we're here for it.
Forgetting that there are quesadillas on the menu
When you think of Zaxby's, Mexican food probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. After all, the chain is known for its sandwiches on Texas toast, its wings, and those crispy chicken fingers. Therefore, many diners forget that they can order a quesadilla directly from the Zaxby's menu. We know, we know — they're probably not as good as the quesadillas you're getting from your favorite local Mexican restaurant, but they do the trick when you're craving those rich, cheesy flavors and you find yourself going through the drive-thru.
There are two different types of quesadillas on Zaxby's menu. If you're in the mood for something rich and intense, choose the chicken bacon ranch quesadilla. The acidity from the ranch works really well with the otherwise heavy ingredients. Craving something just a bit lighter? In that case, try the chicken fajita quesadilla instead. The grilled veggies inside offer a touch of freshness that you won't find in every Zaxby's meal. And if quesadillas aren't your thing but you still want Mexican-inspired fare, go for the chicken finger taco. You can't go wrong with any of these orders.
Thinking the Asian Zensation Zalad is going to be amazing
We taste-tested a bunch of different Zaxby's menu items, then ranked them worst to best. Wondering which menu item took the very worst spot on the list? Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad. Sure, it's not the worst thing in the world you could order — it comes with either fried or grilled chicken on top of a bed of lettuce, with wonton strips, teriyaki sauce, slaw, and a citrus vinaigrette. Sounds pretty good, right? But let's be honest: This is just a glorified side salad with some chicken thrown on top. You can definitely do better on the "zalad" front by choosing another menu item.
If you ask us, the Cobb Zalad and the House Zalad are both better options, though they appear a bit less interesting if you're just looking at a photo. Unless you already know that you love this menu item, don't make the mistake of ordering it thinking you're going to get one of the best dishes on the menu. You'll probably be disappointed.
Assuming the Fried Chicken Cobb Zalad is a healthy choice
A lot of us automatically assume that a salad is going to be healthy no matter what. After all, you're getting plenty of veggies into your diet by opting for a salad, right? And that's always a good thing. While yes, we agree that opting for a salad over a chicken sandwich is generally going to get you more varied nutrients, that doesn't mean that every salad is as nutritious as it could be. And if you're ordering based on nutrition alone, you shouldn't make the mistake of thinking you're getting what you're looking for with the Fried Chicken Cobb Zalad.
This salad isn't terrible when it comes to calories — it only contains 780 of them, which is pretty reasonable for a fast food meal — but the sodium content is over the top. Eat all of this salad, and you'll be getting 2,130 milligrams of sodium. Sure, there are worse things you could eat, but most of the other salads on Zaxby's menu are a better pick for the most health-conscious among us.