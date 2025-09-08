50 States, 50 Chicken Sandwiches. Here's The Absolute Best In Each One

Food can be a divisive subject. Some people find a handful of foods they like and stick to those for the duration of their lives. Others are willing to branch out and try even the most outrageous of ingredients. But there are some foods that fit neatly into both camps, and one of these is the venerable chicken sandwich. This food can be prepared simply, elaborately, or anything in between, which is why picking just one best chicken sandwich in each state was an arduous task.

Even so, we persisted, and through careful research involving the personal experience of our staff, professional review sites that rated the chicken sandwiches in question, and Google reviews left by amateur chicken sandwich gourmands, we managed to put together something that resembles an exhaustive list of the top chicken sandwiches in our nation, while staying away from large chains. In particular, we focused on reviews and comments describing the chicken in mouthwatering terms, such as "juicy," "crispy," and "tasty." In some cases, the sandwiches stood out because of unusual elements, like the use of waffles or biscuits, or special homemade sauces. While the chicken sandwich is a simple concept, it is also endlessly versatile, so be prepared for a variety of types in the following list.