50 States, 50 Chicken Sandwiches. Here's The Absolute Best In Each One
Food can be a divisive subject. Some people find a handful of foods they like and stick to those for the duration of their lives. Others are willing to branch out and try even the most outrageous of ingredients. But there are some foods that fit neatly into both camps, and one of these is the venerable chicken sandwich. This food can be prepared simply, elaborately, or anything in between, which is why picking just one best chicken sandwich in each state was an arduous task.
Even so, we persisted, and through careful research involving the personal experience of our staff, professional review sites that rated the chicken sandwiches in question, and Google reviews left by amateur chicken sandwich gourmands, we managed to put together something that resembles an exhaustive list of the top chicken sandwiches in our nation, while staying away from large chains. In particular, we focused on reviews and comments describing the chicken in mouthwatering terms, such as "juicy," "crispy," and "tasty." In some cases, the sandwiches stood out because of unusual elements, like the use of waffles or biscuits, or special homemade sauces. While the chicken sandwich is a simple concept, it is also endlessly versatile, so be prepared for a variety of types in the following list.
Alabama: Saw's Soul Kitchen - Sweet tea fried chicken sandwich
One of the top perks of getting your chicken sandwich from Saw's Soul Kitchen is that you can get all your favorite Southern things in one glorious bite: fried chicken, pickles, and sweet tea. This sweet tea-brined delight can be found at the Southside and Crestline locations of the small local chain. Patrons especially like the crispy-to-juicy ratio of the chicken, which is perfectly seasoned and not drowned in too much white sauce.
Multiple locations in Alabama
Alaska: Waffles and Whatnot - Confused Cousin
When you can't decide between the Auntie chicken sandwich and the Crazy Uncle chicken sandwich at Waffles and Whatnot, there is the Confused Cousin — topped with both mac and cheese and delicious barbecue sauce. Luckily, this also happens to be the best chicken sandwich on the menu according to Guy Fieri, who praised the sweet and salty contrast between the barbecue sauce and maple syrup when he visited for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
(907) 406-4503
500 Muldoon Rd #5, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona: Welcome Diner - The Bumblebee
The laid-back, retro ambiance of the Welcome Diner in Phoenix is not the only fun thing about the place. In fact, an even bigger draw, according to local and national news sources and Google reviews, is the Bumblebee chicken sandwich, made with crispy buttermilk fried chicken, beer mustard, local honey, and pickles, all packed into a freshly made biscuit.
(602) 495-1111
929 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Arkansas: North Bar - Angry Bird
If you're looking for a hearty chicken sandwich when in Arkansas, head to North Bar in Little Rock for the Angry Bird. It provides a healthy dose of meat and a good meat-to-bun ratio. One Google reviewer described it as the best chicken sandwich they'd ever had.
(501) 246-5197
3812 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116
California: Bakesale Betty - Buttermilk fried chicken and coleslaw sandwich
There is no shortage of good food in the Bay Area, especially if you're after a chicken sandwich. Yet the one to rule them all seems to be the buttermilk fried chicken and coleslaw sandwich at Bakesale Betty in Oakland. Slews of Google reviewers have identified it as such, as has one of our staff members. The tender yet crispy chicken pairs nicely with the tang of the slaw.
(510) 985-1213
5098 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
Colorado: Mama Jo's Biscuits and BBQ - Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich
Everything at this genuine Southern eatery is good, but the fried chicken sandwich, served on a buttery biscuit with pimento cheese and pickles, might be the best. Many Google reviewers tend to agree, suggesting it's one of the best in town and a highlight of the menu.
(303) 333-7627
3525 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Connecticut: Birdcode - The Sando
Connecticut might not be anyone's top foodie destination — except for when it comes to New Haven-style pizza, perhaps — but it is possible to get a smashing good chicken sandwich in the state, including at Birdcode, which has several locations. The Sando, made with all-natural, fresh chicken, a brioche bun, Comeback sauce (which Google reviewers especially love), and slaw.
Multiple locations in Connecticut
Delaware: Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery and Wine Bar - Spicy Nashville chicken sandwich
The spicy Nashville chicken sandwich may only be available for lunch at the Snuff Mill Restaurant in Wilmington, but it also might just be one of the best things on the menu. Patrons have noticed that a lot of care goes into its preparation, which includes a dusting of cayenne, paprika, chili powder, garlic, salt, and flour.
(302) 303-7676
1601 Concord Pike #77-79, Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: Red Rooster Overtown - Fried chicken sandwich
Chef Marcus Samuelsson has long excelled at combining sweet, salty, and sour flavor profiles, and he does so again with the fried chicken sandwich at Red Rooster Overtown, where it is doused in spicy honey, paired with sour pickles, and served on a brioche bun.
(305) 640-9880
920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136
Georgia: The Corner Grille - Cajun chicken sandwich
The blackened Cajun chicken sandwich is one of the standout dishes at Georgia's The Corner Grille. It is served on a soft bun with pepper Jack cheese, red onions, house-made slaw, and remoulade, and has earned praise from Google reviewers.
Multiple locations in Georgia
Hawaii: Fête - Korean fried chicken sandwich
You don't have to go all the way to Korea for a good Korean fried chicken sandwich. A trip to Hawaii will suffice. In particular, you can find the Korean fried chicken sandwich at Fête in Honolulu on its lunch and happy hour menus. The highlights of this sandwich, in addition to the crispy chicken itself, are the Asian pear slaw and the garlic-sesame aioli.
(808) 369-1390
2 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Wyld Child - Wyld Style chicken sandwich
Some 72 hours after Wyld Child's soft launch in 2022, it sold out of chicken. Since then, it seems to have ensured that anyone who comes in for a Wyld Style chicken sandwich gets one. Many of its patrons have taken to Google to tout its juicy yet crispy chicken.
(208) 789-4639
13 S Latah St #103, Boise, ID 83705
Illinois: 3 Little Pigs Chi - The Salt and Pepper
This charming local chain of Chinese-American food won't require you to huff and puff and blow the shop down in order to get the best chicken sandwich in Illinois. Just walk right in, go up to the counter and order the Salt and Pepper sandwich — made with crispy chicken, jalapeños, fried garlic, and in-house seasoning on a brioche bun. Reviewers on Google love the fact that this chicken is both delicious and affordable.
Multiple locations in Chicago
Indiana: Shani's Secret Chicken - Spicy chicken sandwich
This aptly named restaurant is the chicken sandwich version of a speakeasy. It is hidden behind nondescript doors inside Chapati, another restaurant owned by the same family, and you have to go through some cloak-and-dagger business to get in. People love the chicken sandwich, which is served on naan.
(317) 405-9874
4930 Lafayette Rd Ste G, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Iowa: Bubba - Fried chicken sandwich
A good old fried chicken sandwich might just be the ultimate Southern comfort food. You can get your fix at Bubba in Des Moines, Iowa at lunchtime. This sandwich is made with crispy chicken, house-made remoulade, and pickles, and is served on a brioche bun. It's been named one of the best fried chicken sandwiches in Des Moines, which tends to happen when a restaurant knows its way around this iconic sandwich.
(515) 257-4744
200 10th St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Terrebonne - Fried chicken po'boy
Any po'boy from Terrebonne is sure to be good –- the French bread base helps a lot in this regard — but the fried chicken po'boy can stand on its own as the best chicken sandwich in Kansas. Indeed, users consistently rave about it on Google.
(785) 856-3287
845 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Royals Hot Chicken - Fried chicken sandwich
In a state known for its fried chicken, the best chicken sandwich is likely to be a fried chicken sandwich. Indeed, that seems to be the case with Royals Hot Chicken in Louisville. Served on a potato bun with mayo, shredded lettuce, and pickles, it's a general favorite among Google and Reddit users.
(502) 919-7068
736 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Toups Meatery - Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich
Toups Meatery goes all out with its buttermilk fried chicken sandwich — and it shows. Not only is the chicken itself expertly cooked, but it's also served with tasty braised greens, fancy Gruyère cheese, and hot sauce butter, which combine to make this lunch-only dish the best chicken sandwich in all of Louisiana.
(504) 252-4999
845 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Shay's Grill Pub - Sweet and spicy chicken sandwich
Maine is known for having some of the best lobster in the world, but that doesn't mean you can't also find a great chicken sandwich there. This is especially true if you stop by Shay's Grill Pub, which serves up a delectable sweet and spicy chicken sandwich that Google reviewers widely rave about for its seasoning and sauces.
(207) 772-2626
18 Monument Sq, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Isaac's Poultry Market - Isaac's Sand
Isaac's Poultry Market's chicken sandwich was crowned the victor of the Restaurant Association of Maryland's "best sandwich competition" in 2023, and followed that up by placing in the top 10 of the World Food Championships in Texas. All this success is no accident: The restaurant uses only fresh chicken, which it marinates for 24 hours before breading it, frying it, and combining it with special sauce and slaw.
Multiple locations in Maryland
Massachusetts: Hy's Fried - chicken sando
If you can find this place — located in the middle of the woods in a remote corner of western Massachusetts — you'll be well rewarded in the chicken sandwich department. A former country store converted into a diner-style eatery, Hy's Fried boasts a fried chicken sando so delightful you'll never want to eat anything else on the menu (though you should, because everything is delicious). Indeed, many a Google reviewer has stated this fried chicken sandwich is the best they've ever tried — even beyond the confines of Massachusetts.
(413) 644-8911
264 Hillsdale Rd, South Egremont, MA 01258
Michigan: Ma Lou's - The OG
When looking for a good fried chicken sandwich, the best thing to do is go to a place that focuses its cares and attention on fried chicken. This is the case with Ma Lou's in Ypsilanti, where according to the Eastern Echo, the fried chicken in general has received rave reviews, while the OG chicken sandwich is a longstanding bestseller.
(734) 905-7994
15 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Minnesota: Hen House Eatery - The GOAT
It may seem confusing for a chicken sandwich to be named The Goat. But no one is mixing up their animals in this case as the name actually stands for "Greatest Of All Time" — which may actually be true in Minnesota. After all, this dish –- which features Cajun chicken breast, BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese, and bacon –- was voted "Best chicken sandwich in America" in a 2024 competition sponsored by Sara Lee.
(612) 345-4664
114 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi: Lou's Full Serve - Chick-Fil-Lou
Connotations and possible copyright infringements with Chick-fil-a aside, this chicken sandwich is the one to get if you happen to be in Mississippi. Prepared with fried chicken thighs and topped with iconic comeback sauce and pickles, it comes in spicy and non-spicy versions. This sandwich is so good, in fact, that its accolades on Facebook seem to go on for days.
(601) 487-6359
1067 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157
Missouri: Grace Meat + Three - Hot Chicken Brat
Who says chicken sandwiches have to be made with chicken breast? If you consider a hot dog a sandwich (and many people do), the hot chicken brat more than qualifies as a chicken sandwich. It has fillings and bread. Plus, between its smoked hot chicken sausage, hot fried chicken skin, pickles, green tomato relish, cherry peppers, everything bagel seasoning, and whole-grain mustard, it has oodles of flavor. In short, the delectable sandwich belongs on this list.
(314) 533-2700
4270 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Montana: Backslope Brewing - Fried chicken sandwich
The key to a top-notch chicken sandwich is a balance of flavor and textures, and in those departments, Backslope Brewing seems to have gotten it right. According to Google reviewers, this balance — more specifically, the sauce to spice mix ratio — is what makes this sandwich the most outstanding chicken sandwich in the state.
(406) 897-2850
1107 9th St W, Columbia Falls, MT 59912
Nebraska: Dirty Birds - The Omahawt
It's hard to pick just one chicken sandwich to savor at Dirty Birds in Omaha, Nebraska, since they're all worthy options. What sets these apart (and helps make it the best in the state) is the fact that the chicken is brined in leftover pickling juice. For us, the OmahaWT – made with fried chicken thigh, burnt cayenne dip, pickles, and mayo, and served on house-made white bread — takes the cake with its extra kick.
(402) 557-5558
1722 St Marys Ave, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Honey Salt - The Biloxi buttermilk fried chicken sandwich
For an elevated chicken sandwich in Nevada, head to Honey Salt. This farm-to-table restaurant is known for its Biloxi buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, after all. Topped with creamy slaw and its house-made Durkee sauce, at least one Google reviewer declared it the best they'd ever had (though we'll just say it's the best in the state). If this all sounds too unhealthy, don't worry: It comes with a Caesar salad on the side for good measure.
(702) 445-6100
1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
New Hampshire: Street - The Cemita
A Cemita is a specific type of Mexican sandwich served on a sesame bread roll, and it also happens to be the best chicken sandwich money can buy in the state of New Hampshire. The Cemita – at Street in Portsmouth — is made with fried chicken thigh, pickled red onion, avocado, cilantro, chipotle mayo, and the signature sesame bun. Google reviewers widely report that the Cemita does not disappoint.
(603) 436-0860
801 Islington St Suite 17, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: Bloom chicken - Monster chicken sandwich
Korean fried chicken is one of the best food inventions to come to America, which is especially true in the case of Bloom Chicken. The New Jersey-based restaurant uses that recipe to serve the delicious monster chicken sandwich. Unsurprisingly, the fine folks at Bloom Chicken know what they're doing. Founder and chef Woosung Cho cut his teeth at Daniel and ABC Kitchen in New York City, allowing him the skills to provide us with the best chicken sandwich in New Jersey.
(973) 939-1924
365 Essex St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
New Mexico: Jambo Cafe' - Jerk chicken sandwich
New Mexico is known for its southwestern cuisine packed with spicy flavors and green chili sauce, but that doesn't mean that's the only type of food you can find there. In fact, the state's best chicken sandwich happens to be served at Jambo Cafe', an Afro-Caribbean restaurant. It serves a fine chicken sandwich made with jerk seasoning, which is why the sandwich is widely revered among Google reviewers in the state.
(505) 473-1269
2010 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Dottie Audrey's Bakery Kitchen - Chickzilla sandwich
One might expect New York City to have the best chicken sandwich in the state of New York, and it certainly has some great ones. But Dottie Audrey's Bakery and Kitchen in Tuxedo Park might just beat them all — at least according to the Tasting Table staff. In particular, the Chickzilla sandwich provides an ideal balance of flavor and texture. It contains spicy breaded and fried skin-on chicken, served with hot honey, a slew of homemade toppings, and a spice blend called togarashi on a grilled kaiser roll.
(845) 915-3088
549 NY-17, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987
North Carolina: Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack - Rocky's Way chicken sandwich
Nashville hot chicken seems to have such a wide reach that it has affected Tennessee's neighboring states as well, such as North Carolina, where the best chicken sandwich in the state is a chicken sandwich at Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack. The Rockey's Way sandwich uses local ingredients and is widely recommended on Google, earning its place on this list.
(864) 999-3433
420 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
North Dakota: Brew Bird - Fargo Hot
When it's cold in Fargo, North Dakota (as it often is), head to Brew Bird for a Fargo Hot chicken sandwich. While the restaurant serves a wide range of delicious chicken sandwiches, Reddit users specifically mention the Fargot Hot as the spiciest available. It may not be as spicy as what you might find in the South, but it's a worthy selection as the best chicken sandwich in the state.
(701) 205-0238
30 N University Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Sauce the City - Cleveland hot chicken sandwich
When it comes to fried chicken sandwiches, no fast food conglomerate can realistically hold a candle to a smaller chain or individual restaurant — where an owner can put their souls in the food, so to speak. This is especially true with Sauce the City, in Cleveland, where staff serve hot chicken sandwiches with a blend of Cleveland inspired herbs and spices that you can't find anywhere else. The hot chicken sandwich is especially beloved by patrons.
(216) 795-5033
Moen Club, 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114
Oklahoma: Nashbird - Hot Chick
It's a lucky thing that Nashville hot chicken didn't stick solely to its Tennessee origins. After all, some other states can make it pretty well, too, which is the case with the tastiest chicken sandwich in Oklahoma. Found at Nashbird in Oklahoma City, the Hot Chick is easily the one to try. As the name suggests, the sandwich is made with a spicy fried chicken breast and cole slaw on a potato bun. In Google reviews, this sandwich is routinely described as amazing or the best in Oklahoma.
(405) 600-9718
1 NW 9th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Jojo - Chicken bacon ranch
There are myriad ways to eat good chicken at Jojo's, a restaurant and food truck located in Portland, Oregon. But according to our staff, one of the best is to order the chicken bacon ranch sandwich, made with fried chicken thigh, bacon, lettuce, pickles, and house ranch sauce.
(971) 279-4656
902 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Pennsylvania: Federal Donuts - Original fried chicken sandwich
Don't be fooled by the name of this restaurant: It doesn't only serve donuts. It serves donuts and chicken, in fact ... and that's pretty much it. Of course, it does those two food items very well, producing the best chicken sandwich in Pennsylvania. Its original fried chicken sandwich is especially good, and comes with American cheese, spicy mayo, dill pickles, and a dusting of ranch seasoning.
Multiple locations in Philadelphia
Rhode Island: Honeybird - Fried chicken sandwich
Honeybird's chicken sandwich has been widely praised on Reddit for its deliciousness within the Ocean State. And ringing in at $12 a pop as of August 2025, it's also very reasonably priced. The sandwich stands out for its homemade Honeybird sauce, which is served on the side for dipping.
(401) 919-5885
230 Massasoit Ave, East Providence, RI 02914
South Carolina: Boxcar Betty's - The Boxcar
It's hard to make a bad fried chicken sandwich. Still, not everyone can make an exceptional one that comes with pimento cheese. This is why Boxcar Betty's stands out, and particularly its The Boxcar chicken sandwich, made with pimento cheese, peach slaw, and spicy mayo. In fact, many a Google reviewer has defined this as the best chicken sandwich ever.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: The Dive - Nashville hot chicken sandwich
The restaurant responsible for the best chicken sandwich in South Dakota — The Dive in Sioux Falls — offers more than one great poultry option. While Google reviews are rife with accolades for its Nashville hot chicken sandwich, the restaurant's classic chicken sandwich is nothing to turn your nose up at, either (according to Yelp reviews, that is). Clearly, The Dive knows good chicken, and it shows in its sandwiches.
(605) 275-3717
1612 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Nadeen's Hermitage Haven - Tyrone's hot chicken sandwich
The best chicken sandwich in the state comes from Hermitage, Tennessee. Sold by Nadeen's Hermitage Haven, this top-tier sandwich is comprised of Nashville hot chicken, lettuce, tomato, and house blue cheese dressing, served on a toasted potato roll. The combination of spiciness and blue cheese helps this sandwich stand out, which explains the wide praise from former customers.
(615) 873-1184
3410 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076
Texas: Tumble 22 - OG classic chicken sandwich
Tumble 22 has multiple hot chicken sandwiches (one for every mood, perhaps), but the one to get is the O.G. classic chicken sandwich. It comes with spicy seasoning, kale slaw, bread and butter pickles, and aptly placed Duke's mayo. Critics has praised this sandwich as a top chicken sandwich in Austin, but Google reviews have gone further. Many describe it as perfectly cooked, well-balanced, and as having a slew of other qualities that combine to make this chicken sandwich the best in the state.
Multiple locations in Texas
Utah: Pretty Bird - fried chicken sando
Local critics have had nothing but praise for the Pretty Bird in Utah. When it comes to poultry, many recommend the fried chicken sando for its texture, along with its combination of flavors and ingredients. Not only that, but the sauce ratio is almost perfect according to fans, while the bun is the ideal level of soft but firm. In short, this sandwich can do no wrong.
Multiple locations in Utah
Vermont: Pioneer Lakeshore Cafe - Original chicken sandwich
Dining out tends to be a fairly expensive affair in the 2020s, even with simple items like burgers and chicken sandwiches. Luckily, Pioneer Lakeshore Cafe (in Colchester, Vermont) still serves affordable meals, like the best chicken sandwich in Vermont: A buttermilk fried chicken that comes with pepper honey. As for the flavor, Google has nothing but praise for this chicken sandwich, with one reviewer saying the restaurant serves the best chicken sandwich other than the one he makes at home.
824 W Lakeshore Dr, Colchester, VT 05446
Virginia: Wooboi - Thousand Sunny
When you want a chicken sandwich, it makes sense to go to a place that has several of them on the menu. But at the end of the day, you only need one, and in the case of Virginia, it should be the Thousand Sunny from Wooboi. More like a cheese and onion sandwich — where the chicken is the bread instead of the filling — it's a delightful option when you're near one of the restaurant's locations.
Multiple locations in Virginia
Washington: Cookie's Country Chicken - Barn Burner sandwich
Seattle may be known for its seafood and dreary weather, but you can also get a fine example of warm and comforting southern food here, especially if you go to Cookie's Country Chicken. Its Barn Burner sandwich is likely to recall warm southern summers with its Duke's mayo and plethora of tasty dipping sauces. Google reviewers have describes the Barn Burner as incredible, amazing, and the best they've ever had.
(206) 603-5111
1744 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Yen's Sandwiches - chicken bahn mi
Reddit users are particularly fond of the chicken banh mi at Yen's Sandwiches, where shredded marinated chicken is stuffed into a baguette roll with pickled vegetables, pate, cilantro, and mayo, together creating a unique Vietnamese-style chicken sandwich. Google reviewers also widely praise the banh mis, particularly for their excellent bread.
(681) 205-8442
606 D St, South Charleston, WV 25303
Wisconsin: Crafty Cow - Fancy chicken sandwich
Few things beat a classic fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayo ... except maybe for the fancy chicken sandwich at Crafty Cow. This fried chicken delight comes with unique but very apt accompaniments like broccoli and snap pea slaw, chipotle aioli, and a cornbread bun -– enough to wow Reddit users voting on their favorite chicken sandwich in the area.
Multiple locations in Wisconsin
Wyoming: Bodega - Triple fried chicken sandwich
Some of the best chicken sandwiches in the country come from a food truck, and this happens to be the case with the fried chicken sandwich at Bodega. Located in Teton Village, the item is well worth a visit when you're in Wyoming. People especially like the triple-fried chicken sandwich because of its tender chicken and spicy sauce. Unlike some other popular chicken sandwiches in the state, this one is made with uality ingredients and attention to detail, setting it a cut above the rest.
(307) 200-4666
3200 McCollister Dr, Teton Village, WY 83025
Methodology
I'd like to be able to say that I went to all the best chicken sandwich eateries in all 50 states to write this article, but alas, time and stomach space did not allow for it, so instead, we devised a nifty methodology that relied on professional reviews, articles in local papers or magazines, and popular reviews on sites like Google or Reddit. In particular, if a place was mentioned more than once in a favorable light, it went on the short list; if that same place also received rave reviews, it made the final cut. The selection of the specific chicken sandwich followed a similar logic.